Knoxville, TN

Centre Daily

Alabama vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Week 7 college football picks

A pair of old SEC rivals square off in a matchup of top-10 ranked teams as Alabama meets Tennessee in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. And for the first time in a long time, you get the feeling Big Orange has a fighting chance. More than that, even, as undefeated Tennessee comes in the No. 6 team in the country behind college football's No. 1 total offense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Rivalry Renewed For Alabama and Tennessee? Not Quite: All Things CW

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As rivalries go this one was all but extinguished. Sure, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee still had the Third Saturday in October name, and the the players and coaches still light up victory cigars in celebration even though it's considered an NCAA violation. But the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama

Here's the full transcript of Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel's press conference as they prepare to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday:. "Obviously this is why you come to Tennessee and why you want to be in this league. We gotta big-time matchup this weekend, really excited. You know GameDay and SEC Nation in the environment, they will be here on Saturday. Really excited about that and our players have earned the right to build, to get to this point to play a game like this. So preparation is going to be critical in this one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Elite Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk Set for Tennessee OV

Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has been committed to Florida State since July 5th, but he is now set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the second time in three weeks. This trip will be an official visit, as he plans to give the Vols a more in-depth look.
KNOXVILLE, TN
