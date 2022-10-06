MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO