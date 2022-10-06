Read full article on original website
Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
2 guitar trios performing Friday in Scottsdale
The California Guitar Trio is no stranger to Arizona having played numerous gigs at the Chandler Center for the Performing Arts, the Musical Instrument Museum and the Salt River Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort and Casino. But for the first time, the trio will take the stage at the Scottsdale...
Opera gives insight into wounded soldiers’ lives
When Tess Altiveros was debating whether to take on a new project at the Seattle Opera, the conductor, Michael Sakir, told her, “This opera will change your life.”. She took the job — performing as the central character in a new opera, “The Falling and the Rising,” roles which she and Sakir will reprise for the Arizona Opera Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16, in Phoenix and Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 23, in Tucson.
Saguaro’s Dunckley aiming to reach a new level
She was a freshman phenom last year. This year, she is a sensational sophomore. Evangeline Dunckley, a sophomore cross country runner at Saguaro, comes from a running family, and she has made her presence known as a Sabercat. Dunckley’s love for running came at a young age. Her mom...
