Digital Collegian
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Homecoming announces 2022 Student, Graduate, University, Alumni Courts
Penn State Homecoming is approaching — with 22 nominees across the Student, Graduate and Professional, University and Alumni Courts. Winners will be selected from each court on Oct. 22 during the White Out game. Student Court 2022. Anton Aluquin. Aluquin is majoring in immunology and infectious disease. Aluquin is...
Penn State is about to host the Proud Boys founder, and its students are protesting
As it made its case to bring Gavin McInnes to campus, a student group compared him to "many great comedians that have come before," who challenge the way people see the world.
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
