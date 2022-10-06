Read full article on original website
Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balanceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Trick or treat to trunk or treat on Halloween began in church but is utilized by the secular worldCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Kickin it Raw presents drive thru trunk or treat in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WSLS
Calm, fall weather precedes Thursday shower, storm chance
ROANOKE, Va. – There was hardly a cloud in the sky Monday, and we expect a repeat performance of that (for the most part) Tuesday too. High temperatures may climb a few additional degrees after a cool start to the day. This is thanks to a breeze out of...
WSLS
First frost leaves local farmer with a shorter season
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Irvington Spring Farm in Lynchburg is one of the most vibrant places around, but the chilly weather is posing a challenge. “We’ve been growing flowers here for 25 years. My folks started the business, and I’ve been managing the business for the past three years,” Manager Maggie Moomaw said.
WSLS
🍂 Show us your best fall foliage photos for a chance to see them on TV
ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is officially here, bringing the cool breeze and beautiful colors in the trees. Whether you’re riding down the highway, taking a hike, or heading out to your local fall festival, you can probably catch a glimpse of the stunning reds, oranges, and greens covering the mountainsides in our region.
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew extends stay in Florida due to overwhelming need after Hurricane Ian
DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew’s Crisis Response Team arrived in Southwest Florida a week ago to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. The Danville-based non-profit said the damage is so bad, their volunteers have decided to stick around to help. GPC said their original plan...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Making apple cider cinnamon bars in Chris’ kitchen
ROANOKE, Va. – A few months back, meteorologist Marshall Downing shared a recipe for key lime bars with me. Now that it’s fall, I wanted to derive from that recipe and make something more seasonal. Apple Cider Cinnamon Bar Recipe. • 1.5 to 1.75 cup of graham cracker...
WSLS
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
WSLS
WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
WSLS
One dead, two firefighters hurt after early morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead and two firefighters are hurt following an early morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews are currently at the scene of the 400 block of Albemarle Ave. Both firefighters have non-life-threatening burn injuries and one was hospitalized, authorities...
WSLS
Duck Donuts’ Halloween-inspired Spooky Box returns
ROANOKE, Va. – Spooky season is in full swing at Duck Donuts. On Monday, Duck Donuts announced the return of their Halloween-inspired Spooky Box, which is available through Oct. 31. The Spooky Box features the following ‘haunting flavors,’ according to Duck Donuts:. Dirt ‘N Worms: Donut with...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS share safety tips to remember during Fire Prevention Week
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week by reminding the community of key safety tips. Fire Prevention Week is being celebrated from Oct. 9th to the 15th. This year’s campaign focuses on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This message works to educate everyone about the...
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WSET
1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
WSLS
Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
Augusta Free Press
Air Pollution Board adds Giles County to list of areas not meeting air quality standards
At its regular meeting last Wednesday, the State Air Pollution Control Board added a portion of Giles County to its list of areas that do not meet national air quality standards. The area is limited, according to a press release, to the Lhoist North America Kimballton Facility, where sulfur dioxide...
WSLS
🔒 SOUND OFF | What questions do you have for Alton Brown?
ROANOKE, Va. – Hey Insiders!. Alton Brown, chef and Food Network star, is heading to the Star City. Ahead of his visit, 10 News anchor Rachel Lucas has an opportunity to interview him — and we want to bring you into the process. So, what questions do you...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
WSLS
Roanoke City School Board addresses bus driver shortages, route delays
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services came before the Roanoke City School Board on Tuesday night to address some of the concerns regarding bus route delays and staffing shortages. The district started Tuesday with more than 25 buses delayed, and some were delayed up to an hour. WSLS 10...
