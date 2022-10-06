ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Calm, fall weather precedes Thursday shower, storm chance

ROANOKE, Va. – There was hardly a cloud in the sky Monday, and we expect a repeat performance of that (for the most part) Tuesday too. High temperatures may climb a few additional degrees after a cool start to the day. This is thanks to a breeze out of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

First frost leaves local farmer with a shorter season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Irvington Spring Farm in Lynchburg is one of the most vibrant places around, but the chilly weather is posing a challenge. “We’ve been growing flowers here for 25 years. My folks started the business, and I’ve been managing the business for the past three years,” Manager Maggie Moomaw said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

🍂 Show us your best fall foliage photos for a chance to see them on TV

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is officially here, bringing the cool breeze and beautiful colors in the trees. Whether you’re riding down the highway, taking a hike, or heading out to your local fall festival, you can probably catch a glimpse of the stunning reds, oranges, and greens covering the mountainsides in our region.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
WSLS

Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
BLUE RIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS

Duck Donuts’ Halloween-inspired Spooky Box returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Spooky season is in full swing at Duck Donuts. On Monday, Duck Donuts announced the return of their Halloween-inspired Spooky Box, which is available through Oct. 31. The Spooky Box features the following ‘haunting flavors,’ according to Duck Donuts:. Dirt ‘N Worms: Donut with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS share safety tips to remember during Fire Prevention Week

Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week by reminding the community of key safety tips. Fire Prevention Week is being celebrated from Oct. 9th to the 15th. This year’s campaign focuses on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This message works to educate everyone about the...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSLS

More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

🔒 SOUND OFF | What questions do you have for Alton Brown?

ROANOKE, Va. – Hey Insiders!. Alton Brown, chef and Food Network star, is heading to the Star City. Ahead of his visit, 10 News anchor Rachel Lucas has an opportunity to interview him — and we want to bring you into the process. So, what questions do you...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City School Board addresses bus driver shortages, route delays

ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services came before the Roanoke City School Board on Tuesday night to address some of the concerns regarding bus route delays and staffing shortages. The district started Tuesday with more than 25 buses delayed, and some were delayed up to an hour. WSLS 10...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy