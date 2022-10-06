Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
UWGB Dedicates Media Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio.
wtaq.com
A Day To Honor Native American Tribes
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today...
wtaq.com
A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
wtaq.com
Green Bay School District Officials Present $373 Million Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The largest school district in Northeast Wisconsin is grappling with budget challenges ahead of a referendum vote this November. The Green Bay Area Public School District presented a $373 million budget during a meeting on Monday. The biggest change? They’ve cut the equivalent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
wtaq.com
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative adds Shawn Wesener as data collection specialist
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative today announced the hiring of Shawn Wesener as a data collection specialist to work on the cooperative’s sustainability programs. Wesener has a professional background in agriculture and public planning. As a certified crop adviser, he most recently served as a...
wtaq.com
National Cheese Curd Day Oct. 15 at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
MANITOWOC, WI – Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day with Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. This event takes place Saturday, October 15, from 9am to 1pm at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc. Guests can participate in a blind taste test of six different cheese curds flavors,...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Starbucks Employees Poised To Go Union
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay’s east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
wtaq.com
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce Grants to Support Two Wrightstown Businesses
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants in the village of Wrightstown. The grants allow rail spurs to be built at Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel Systems LLC’s Wrightstown facilities and will add more than 120 manufacturing jobs.
wtaq.com
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Overnight Fire Displaces Neenah Family
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An overnight house fire has displaced a Neenah family. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire and...
wtaq.com
Early Morning Fire Displaces Two From Their Home
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced from their home after an early morning fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. (Monday). Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. The fire eventually...
wtaq.com
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
Comments / 0