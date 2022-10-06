ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10

As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance

While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. announces third location in Muncy

Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy. Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location. ...
MUNCY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

