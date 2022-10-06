Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Digital Collegian
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10
As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
Digital Collegian
‘This is everyone’s fight’ | State College community ‘defend choice’ at second annual Reproductive Justice March
Chants of “ban off our bodies,” “we won’t go back” and “our bodies, our choice” echoed down College Avenue on Saturday at the second annual Reproductive Justice March. The rally, held at 1 p.m. in front of the Allen Street Gates, was sponsored...
Digital Collegian
‘They have more demand’ | Ticket gouging, reselling Penn State football tickets in the eyes of buyers
Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students. When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees.
State College
Centre County Officials Speak Out Against Proposed State Constitution Amendments
A trio of bipartisan Centre County elected officials on Monday voiced their opposition to a bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that could put a series of divisive state constitutional amendments related to elections and abortion on the ballot next spring. College Township Councilman and state House candidate Paul Takac...
Altoona City Council approves contract to demolish 7 blighted buildings
The Altoona City Council is hoping to fight blighted houses by approving the contract to demolish seven homes in neighborhoods across the city.
Digital Collegian
State College’s 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival brings celebration of different backgrounds for Hispanic Heritage Month
Students and State College residents from different backgrounds participated in the celebration of Latin American cultures at the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival. The event took place on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College. Live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works back into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after split weekend in Big Ten
Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings. The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance
While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces all themes for its 2022-23 home games
Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign. The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be...
Wagging Tail Coffee Co. announces third location in Muncy
Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy. Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location. ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse adds FOGO Reid Gills to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday. Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white. The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse. Currently...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball moves down AVCA poll following loss to Ohio State, sweep of Illinois
After a comeback fell short against No. 6 Ohio State, Penn State rebounded with a win Sunday against Illinois, warding off a big drop in the rankings. With the AVCA top 25 released, the Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 and currently have a 14-3 overall record. Sitting...
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
