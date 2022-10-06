ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a family of four who were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this week have been found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCdxQ_0iO4JdQI00
Jasleen Kaur (L), Jasdeep Singh and baby Aroohi Dheri, who were kidnapped from a South Merced, Calif., store, have been found dead, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, located about 65 miles northwest of Fresno, Calif., told reporters during a press conference late Wednesday that the bodies were found close together in an extremely remote farm area of the county.

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are, in fact, deceased," Warnke said.

Police have been searching for the family since Monday morning when they were taken from a local business against their will.

The victims are 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, as well as her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Their bodies were found by a farmworker who contacted the authorities about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Warnke said.

Crime labs from the Justice Department have been dispatched to the area where Warnke said law enforcement would be working through the night processing the scene.

"There's just no words right now to describe the anger I feel, and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier: There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said.

Police arrested a suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, on Tuesday in Atwater after he attempting to kill himself, authorities said.

The announcement comes after police earlier Wednesday held a press briefing to release surveillance video of the kidnapping.

The footage shows that at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jasdeep Singh arrives at the trucking company, which is based in a trailer-like building, with his brother, Amandeep Singh, pulling up in his pickup about nine minutes later.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Jasdeep Singh exits the back door of the building as someone walks along the highway nearby.

Jasdeep Singh makes contact with a man carrying a white plastic trash bag.

As Jasdeep Singh looks at his phone and walks back to the building, the man trails close behind. After Jasdeep Singh enters the business, the man pulls a firearm from his pocket before also entering the building, where there are no security cameras.

Ten minutes later, the gunman and the Singh brothers, whose hands are zip-tied behind their backs, exit the back of the building and get into Amandeep Singh's pickup truck, which the gunman drives away.

Minutes later, the truck returns, from which the gunman exits and goes into the business through the back door. Less than a minute later, Jasleen Kaur exits the back of the building with Aroohi Dheri in her arms. The three people are then seen entering the pickup truck, which then drives away.

No motive for the kidnapping and killings was released, but Warnke said Wednesday night that the suspect was talking to investigators.

"Investigation now is going to pursue a full conviction, and I'm hoping our district attorney's office files for the death penalty," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 23

Bud D
6d ago

my heart goes out to the family of these precious people. Id love to punish that monster myself. All I need is a pair of pliers. There truly is a special place in hell for people like him.

Reply(1)
14
Suzanna Cortez
6d ago

my heart goes out to their family, why did this happen, it's a answer we will never get , how can someone be so cruel to do this 🙏💔

Reply
8
Rachel Haberman
6d ago

OMG no why! I was praying they were found safe. My condolences to their family this is absolutely heartbreaking. A family trying to start their lives building their business and some monsters take that from them. Damn they had to kill the baby too. What is this world coming to!

Reply
3
Related
SFGate

California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Violent Crime#Merced County Sheriff#The Justice Department
knewsradio.com

Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide

This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday

STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for Merced family who were kidnapped and killed

Loved ones of four family members, who were kidnapped and killed this week, were left speechless Thursday night at a vigil for the victims. Prayers amongst the Sikh community and other faith leaders comforted those who attended the event in Merced.
MERCED, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
461K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy