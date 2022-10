What a week-and-a-half stretch for women's soccer. It started with the distressing and infuriating revelations of systemic abuse and misconduct in the NWSL in the Sally Yates report at the beginning of last week. Then it had a spark of much-needed joy from the electrifying atmosphere at a sold-out Wembley as the US. women's national team faced England. Now the stretch has ended with back-to-back losses for the USWNT in Europe -- a 2-1 loss to England and a 2-0 loss to Spain.

MLS ・ 2 HOURS AGO