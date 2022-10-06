Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Doofy In 'Scary Movie' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and comedian Dave Sheridan was 33 years old when he was cast as Doofy -- the assistant at a local sheriff's department who disguises and keeps his bad boy image under wraps ... only to end up being the main antagonist -- in the OG comedy and parody film "Scary Movie."
TMZ.com
William Shatner Says Blue Origin Space Flight Experience Was Super Sad
William Shatner called Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight a profound experience upon landing back on Earth -- but now, he's saying ... it was actually a huge bummer. The 'Star Trek' OG has a new book coming out -- titled "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder" -- and Variety obtained an excerpt this week ... which sheds light on how WS actually felt as he was shooting up into the great beyond above our stratosphere.
TMZ.com
Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury -- famous for "Murder, She Wrote" and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast" -- has died. Angela died Tuesday at her home in L.A., according to a statement from her family. They say she passed in her sleep at 1:30 AM.
Tom Cruise's 'Mummy' movie flopped because it wasn't fun, says Brendan Fraser: It 'should be a thrill ride'
Tom Cruise's big-budget 2017 "Mummy" reboot was a box-office disaster, earning just $80 million in the US.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger Does Personal Training Session for $150k For School Charity
Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the most expensive personal trainer in the land, because Sunday he worked out 2 crews that each plunked down $150,000 ... all for an incredible cause. Arnold was at Gold's Gym in Venice, which he made world-famous, and made good on a charity auction at his...
TMZ.com
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry at Cardi B's Birthday Party, Too Many Guests
9:24 AM PT -- Sources at the party tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx showed up to Cardi B's Bday party late and people weren't aware he was coming. He had 10 people with him and they didn't have a section available for him. Party sources say Jamie decided to leave...
TMZ.com
Angela Bassett Calls Fans 'Smart' About New 'Black Panther' Theories
Angela Bassett simply won't crack -- and trust us, we tried -- on the new 'Black Panther' buzz surrounding Letitia Wright, but she is tipping her hat to Marvel's "smart" fans, and Disney ... for not recasting Chadwick Boseman's character. We got Angela at Wally's in L.A. ... and she...
TMZ.com
Alex McCord From 'RHONY' 'Memba Her?!
American TV personality and author Alex McCord was 34 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2008. Joining Alex in the dramatic series included Bethenny Frankel as the 'skinny girl' empress, Ramona Singer as the turtle time wrangler with 'crazy eyes,' Luann de Lesseps as the countess and former model, Jill Zarin as the fabric store owner from Long Island, Sonja Morgan as the outgoing recent divorcee and Kelly Killoren Bensimon as the ultimate social lite and horseback rider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
TMZ.com
John Stamos Says He Misses Everything About Bob Saget
John Stamos says it's not just one thing he misses about the late Bob Saget ... it's everything, and even 9 months after his death, his friends still can't believe it. We got John in Times Square on Tuesday and our photog asked him about his former "Full House" costar and close friend.
TMZ.com
G Herbo Urges Mental Health Accountability, Praises Ye's Genius
G Herbo is feeling great these days … partly due to the release of his new album, but also because he keeps his mental health in good standing!!!. We recently caught the Chicago rapper out in NYC, promoting his new 'Survivor’s Remorse' projects, which are layered with references to mental health.
TMZ.com
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Make Out in Bar After Backing Off Divorce
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have come a looong way in just 2 months -- from divorce and her arrest ... to smoochin' it up and hanging all over each other during a night on the town. Patrick and Michelle were dancing the night away at Davey Wayne's bar in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years
Blake Shelton is stepping away from the coach's chair ... he says the upcoming season of "The Voice" will be his last. Blake made the announcement Tuesday, explaining he's been wrestling with the idea of leaving the singing competition show for a while now. As one of the longest-tenured coaches,...
Comments / 0