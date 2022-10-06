ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Doofy In 'Scary Movie' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and comedian Dave Sheridan was 33 years old when he was cast as Doofy -- the assistant at a local sheriff's department who disguises and keeps his bad boy image under wraps ... only to end up being the main antagonist -- in the OG comedy and parody film "Scary Movie."
MOVIES
TMZ.com

William Shatner Says Blue Origin Space Flight Experience Was Super Sad

William Shatner called Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight a profound experience upon landing back on Earth -- but now, he's saying ... it was actually a huge bummer. The 'Star Trek' OG has a new book coming out -- titled "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder" -- and Variety obtained an excerpt this week ... which sheds light on how WS actually felt as he was shooting up into the great beyond above our stratosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TMZ.com

Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury -- famous for "Murder, She Wrote" and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast" -- has died. Angela died Tuesday at her home in L.A., according to a statement from her family. They say she passed in her sleep at 1:30 AM.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hutton
Person
Bill Duke
Person
Héctor Elizondo
Person
Richard Gere
TMZ.com

Angela Bassett Calls Fans 'Smart' About New 'Black Panther' Theories

Angela Bassett simply won't crack -- and trust us, we tried -- on the new 'Black Panther' buzz surrounding Letitia Wright, but she is tipping her hat to Marvel's "smart" fans, and Disney ... for not recasting Chadwick Boseman's character. We got Angela at Wally's in L.A. ... and she...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Alex McCord From 'RHONY' 'Memba Her?!

American TV personality and author Alex McCord was 34 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2008. Joining Alex in the dramatic series included Bethenny Frankel as the 'skinny girl' empress, Ramona Singer as the turtle time wrangler with 'crazy eyes,' Luann de Lesseps as the countess and former model, Jill Zarin as the fabric store owner from Long Island, Sonja Morgan as the outgoing recent divorcee and Kelly Killoren Bensimon as the ultimate social lite and horseback rider.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#American Gigolo#Escort#Predator#Film Star
TMZ.com

Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

John Stamos Says He Misses Everything About Bob Saget

John Stamos says it's not just one thing he misses about the late Bob Saget ... it's everything, and even 9 months after his death, his friends still can't believe it. We got John in Times Square on Tuesday and our photog asked him about his former "Full House" costar and close friend.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

G Herbo Urges Mental Health Accountability, Praises Ye's Genius

G Herbo is feeling great these days … partly due to the release of his new album, but also because he keeps his mental health in good standing!!!. We recently caught the Chicago rapper out in NYC, promoting his new 'Survivor’s Remorse' projects, which are layered with references to mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years

Blake Shelton is stepping away from the coach's chair ... he says the upcoming season of "The Voice" will be his last. Blake made the announcement Tuesday, explaining he's been wrestling with the idea of leaving the singing competition show for a while now. As one of the longest-tenured coaches,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy