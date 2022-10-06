Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
hypebeast.com
Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space
Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
hypebeast.com
WILLOW Brings New Album ‘<CopingMechanism>’ to SNL
On October 8, WILLOW stopped by SNL to perform a couple of songs from her newly released album <CopingMechanism>, including “curious/furious” and “ur a stranger.”. The new work marks WILLOW’s fifth studio album, which just arrived on Friday, October 7 – making SNL one of the first stops on the project’s live journey. With a full band alongside her and a medley of blue, purple and fuschia-colored lights, WILLOW opened the performance with the album’s third track, “curious/furious.”
Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’
Netflix has released the trailer for celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell’s upcoming film Is That Black Enough For You?!? Explained by the streaming giant as both a documentary and a deeply personal essay, the project features commentary from Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and more. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser "Admit What She Did"Whoopi Goldberg Hopes To Work With Jenifer Lewis Again For 'Sister Act 3'Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury In Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' The documentary specifically highlights and explores African-American contributions to film releases in the 1970s....
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian said that, although she didn't make it to the Balenciaga show, the luxury label's creative director Demna brought the show to her.
hypebeast.com
Cardi B's Unofficial Remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Will Not Be Released
Cardi B confirmed that she will not be releasing her unofficial remix of Ice Spice‘s viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The “WAP” rapper clarified the news on Twitter after fans called for her version to drop. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” Cardi also explained the reason in response to a fan who asked why the remix won’t see the light of day, “I like it don’t love it,” she continued, “just having fun.”
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+
An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series. With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew. The series is currently untitled, but aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes. Such as the loss of...
hypebeast.com
Remy Ma Launches First All-Female Battle Rap Tournament
Remy Ma has announced the first ever all-female battle rap tournament. Set to take place in New York City on October 30, The Tournament will be streamed on her Chrome 23 platform and feature a total of 16 rappers with a grand prize of $25,000 USD. She revealed in the promotional video that there will be three rounds, each one clocking in at 90 seconds for a total of one minute and a half or a maximum of two minutes. “All bitches can rap,” Ma said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Robert Glasper Drops New Song “Therapy Pt. 2” With Mac Miller
Robert Glasper has enlisted the late rapper, Mac Miller, for a new track. Titled “Therapy Pt. 2,” the song appears on Glasper’s forthcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The forthcoming deluxe album expands the foundation of Black Radio III, which was released this past February. In...
hypebeast.com
Universal Confirms 2024 Release Date of Upcoming M. Night Shyamalan Thriller
Universal Pictures continues to expand their partnership with famed director M. Night Shyamalan. The studio has now announced yet another new thriller coming from the director, set to release in 2024. Currently, two-time nominated filmmaker Shyamalan is set to release another thriller with Universal titled Knock at the Cabin starring...
‘The Crown’ Producers Plan to Handle Princess Diana’s Death ‘Sensitively’ As Filming Approaches
The producers behind hit Netflix series “The Crown” are preparing to shoot the scenes leading up to Princess Diana’s death, Variety understands, which is causing some anxiety among the cast and crew. The scenes are due to be shot in the next two weeks with Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana (pictured above). A source says there is a strong desire within the production team “to get it right and handle [it] sensitively.” Not only are Diana’s sons, Princes Wiliam and Harry, still alive and continuing to grieve but the British royal, dubbed “the People’s Princess” by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, continues to...
hypebeast.com
Bella Ramsey Reveals She Was Advised Not to Play 'The Last of Us' While Auditioning for HBO Max Series
Bella Ramsey, who portrays Ellie in HBO Max‘s adaptation of The Last of Us, revealed that she was “encouraged” to not play the beloved Naughty Dog game while she was auditioning for the series. Speaking to USA Today, the young actress explained that the advice came from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Pusha T Says Clipse Reunion Will Depend on No Malice
While Pusha T has vocally stated that he is more than open to doing a full Clipse reunion, he says that it will all depend on his brother, No Malice. Speaking to Rolling Stone for its latest GRAMMY Preview 2023 issue, King Push explained that he “frequently” tries to convince his older brother to fully reunite — despite his efforts being futile so far. “I push the button every so often,” he shared. “I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’ — and he brushes me off.… If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”
hypebeast.com
VLONE Announces Its Parting Ways With A$AP Bari
This past weekend, VLONE announced that it has parted ways with Co-Founder A$AP Bari. In an Instagram post, the label officially announced that it is no longer associated with Jabari Shelton, better known as A$AP “Younglord” Bari. The statement does not explicitly note the reason, but it does...
hypebeast.com
'M3GAN' Trailer Spotlights a Creepy Robot Doll Out for Blood
Universal Pictures on Tuesday unveiled the first official trailer for M3GAN, a forthcoming horror following an AI robot doll with a blood-thirsty agenda. The film, hailing from thriller masterminds James Wan (The Conjuring) and Blumhouse (Halloween), stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a toy roboticist who creates the namesake artificial intelligence doll. Gemma programs the doll to befriend her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents both died in a car crash. At first, everything goes as planned, but over time, M3GAN’s protective nature brings out a vicious side that no one saw coming.
hypebeast.com
Lil Yachty Delivers "Poland" Music Video
After officially dropping “Poland” on streaming platforms, Lil Yachty has now returned to deliver a music video for his viral hit. Appearing out of nowhere, the track has taken over social media thanks to the rapper’s unique yet infectious hook. The viral nature of the release was also built on with the track artwork that builds on the now infamous trick to Poland.
hypebeast.com
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Drowned Trying to Save Child Caught in Riptide
The anime and TCG community was shocked in July when news broke that Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi was found dead. While it was learned that he drowned, many questions were left unanswered after a report from the coast guard. Stripes has just released info surrounding Takahashi’s death. On that fateful...
Comments / 0