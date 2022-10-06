While Pusha T has vocally stated that he is more than open to doing a full Clipse reunion, he says that it will all depend on his brother, No Malice. Speaking to Rolling Stone for its latest GRAMMY Preview 2023 issue, King Push explained that he “frequently” tries to convince his older brother to fully reunite — despite his efforts being futile so far. “I push the button every so often,” he shared. “I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’ — and he brushes me off.… If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

