Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 5.5% year-on-year in August, official data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

INE revised up the year-on-year figure for the month of July to 5.4%, from a previous 5.3%.

Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro

