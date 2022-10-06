Read full article on original website
Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu
18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated:...
Hawaii's agricultural industry set to receive multi-million dollar boost
Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery
Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down currency exchange rates. A strong...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct....
State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated: 4...
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
Researchers call for deeper look into the harmful effects of sunscreen
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While negative impacts of climate change are well known, others are calling for more research into the harmful effects of sunscreen. UH Manoa researchers said coral reefs around the world are threatened by five stressors including sea surface temperature, ocean acidification, tropical storms, land use and human population.
Public asked to weigh in on management plan for Maui forest reserve
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking public input on plans for a forest reserve area on Maui. In Sept. 2020, the land department acquired nearly 3,500 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula. Officials said adding...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach parks on Maui
Ohana Pacific Health provides quality experiences to Hawaii’s kupuna
Ohana Pacific Health is the largest post-acute care company in Hawaii, providing quality experiences to...
Tiki's Grill and Bar is celebrating 20 years
18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools. The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future. What's Trending: Fat Bear voting controversy; New 'Wednesday Addams'...
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST. |. More sporadic showers...
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show
Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green. With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job. Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach...
