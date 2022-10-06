ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu

18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery

Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down currency exchange rates. A strong...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mccartney
hawaiinewsnow.com

Researchers call for deeper look into the harmful effects of sunscreen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While negative impacts of climate change are well known, others are calling for more research into the harmful effects of sunscreen. UH Manoa researchers said coral reefs around the world are threatened by five stressors including sea surface temperature, ocean acidification, tropical storms, land use and human population.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on management plan for Maui forest reserve

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking public input on plans for a forest reserve area on Maui. In Sept. 2020, the land department acquired nearly 3,500 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakala in Kula. Officials said adding...
KULA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Advertising And Marketing#Economy#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hvcb#K V Associates#Hawaiian#Hta#Cnha#Rei
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Pacific Health provides quality experiences to Hawaii’s kupuna

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Ohana Pacific Health is the largest post-acute care company in Hawaii, providing quality experiences to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tiki's Grill and Bar is celebrating 20 years

18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools. The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future. What's Trending: Fat Bear voting controversy; New 'Wednesday Addams'...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST. |. More sporadic showers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show

Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green. With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job. Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy