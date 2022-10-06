Increasing amounts of the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl are being trafficked into Maricopa County, and drug dealers are focusing their efforts on Arizona’s youth. That message was the focus of a community presentation and Q&A at Independence High School in Glendale on Sept. 27. Moderated by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a panel of drug experts discussed how fentanyl is being pushed into communities using a variety of tools.

