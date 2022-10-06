Read full article on original website
Related
peoriatimes.com
County attorney’s office hosts panel discussing fentanyl
Increasing amounts of the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl are being trafficked into Maricopa County, and drug dealers are focusing their efforts on Arizona’s youth. That message was the focus of a community presentation and Q&A at Independence High School in Glendale on Sept. 27. Moderated by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a panel of drug experts discussed how fentanyl is being pushed into communities using a variety of tools.
peoriatimes.com
The Park West Market kicks off its autumn season
The Park West Market experienced a record-breaking autumn kick-off on Oct. 1 after its summer market closed for the season back on Sept. 17. Peyton Ruggles, the market manager, is excited for the new season of market shopping to start, hopefully bringing many returning faces and even more new ones.
Comments / 1