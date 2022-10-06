ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
NME

Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”

Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
NME

The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration

Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
NME

Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival

South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
NME

PVA – ‘Blush’ review: London dance pop maestros are impossible to ignore

Though PVA first cut their teeth on the south London scene, the trio are slightly at odds with the area’s well-ingrained reputation for ferocious, scrappy guitar music. Though the band originally worked within these parameters to land early live slots – as vocalist Ella Harris put it in an early interview with Loud and Quiet – the band’s real calling soon began to creep into the picture. Occupying a space somewhere between a sticky-floored venue and a dark, strobe-filled club, their music takes hold of the punchy, fast-paced structures of rock before shooting the whole lot through an acid-dance kaleidoscope.
NME

Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME

Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video

Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
NME

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor, has died aged 96

Angela Lansbury, known for various roles across stage, film and television, has died aged 96. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement (via Deadline), which reads: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
NME

Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel

Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga‘s casting as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. The singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new film, which will reportedly be a musical. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.
NME

Chloe Moriondo – ‘Suckerpunch’ review: the gloves are off, but the hits keep coming

Like fellow bedroom popstars mxmtoon, Cavetown and Girl In Red, Chloe Moriondo first made her name with their emotionally raw guitar songs. 2018’s ‘Rabbit Hearted’ was delicate and twee, while her 2021 “big kid album” ‘Blood Bunny’ blended coming-of-age angst with dreamy pop-rock. Moriondo’s new album ‘Suckerpunch’, though, is designed to be a “slap in the fucking face” and something “you never saw coming”.
