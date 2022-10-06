Though PVA first cut their teeth on the south London scene, the trio are slightly at odds with the area’s well-ingrained reputation for ferocious, scrappy guitar music. Though the band originally worked within these parameters to land early live slots – as vocalist Ella Harris put it in an early interview with Loud and Quiet – the band’s real calling soon began to creep into the picture. Occupying a space somewhere between a sticky-floored venue and a dark, strobe-filled club, their music takes hold of the punchy, fast-paced structures of rock before shooting the whole lot through an acid-dance kaleidoscope.

