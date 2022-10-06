Read full article on original website
Related
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
NME
Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”
Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).
NME
The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration
Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
NME
MUNA release ‘Live At Electric Lady EP’ featuring cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘august’
MUNA have released a new live EP exclusive to Spotify. The five-track EP features live renditions of several tracks from their self-titled album, including ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘Anything But Me’, as well as a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit ‘august’. “The whole...
NME
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
PVA – ‘Blush’ review: London dance pop maestros are impossible to ignore
Though PVA first cut their teeth on the south London scene, the trio are slightly at odds with the area’s well-ingrained reputation for ferocious, scrappy guitar music. Though the band originally worked within these parameters to land early live slots – as vocalist Ella Harris put it in an early interview with Loud and Quiet – the band’s real calling soon began to creep into the picture. Occupying a space somewhere between a sticky-floored venue and a dark, strobe-filled club, their music takes hold of the punchy, fast-paced structures of rock before shooting the whole lot through an acid-dance kaleidoscope.
NME
Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track
Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below. Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals more details about her Lana Del Rey collaboration
Taylor Swift has shared more details about ‘Snow On The Beach’, her forthcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey. As confirmed last week, the joint song will appear on Swift’s 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which is due for release next Friday (October 21). In a new...
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Blur’s Graham Coxon says he’d be happy to get Oasis back together: “I’d have a chat with them”
Blur‘s Graham Coxon says he’d be up for trying to get Oasis back together. Speaking in a new interview in The Evening Standard, the guitarist was asked about a potential reunion with his own band and a tour next year. He said: “No, I don’t know what’s going...
NME
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
NME
Nickelback respond to going viral on TikTok for “thirst trap” videos
Nickelback have responded to their track ‘She Keeps Me Up’ taking on a new lease of life on TikTok. The song, taken from the Canadian band’s 2014 album ‘No Fixed Address’, has become a viral hit on the social media app after soundtracking a number of “thirst trap” posts.
NME
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor, has died aged 96
Angela Lansbury, known for various roles across stage, film and television, has died aged 96. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement (via Deadline), which reads: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
NME
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers give Eddie Van Halen tribute song live debut
Red Hot Chili Peppers gave their new single and tribute song to Eddie Van Halen its live debut at the weekend – watch footage below. The band released the song, titled ‘Eddie’, last month as the second preview of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’.
NME
Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel
Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga‘s casting as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. The singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new film, which will reportedly be a musical. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.
NME
Chloe Moriondo – ‘Suckerpunch’ review: the gloves are off, but the hits keep coming
Like fellow bedroom popstars mxmtoon, Cavetown and Girl In Red, Chloe Moriondo first made her name with their emotionally raw guitar songs. 2018’s ‘Rabbit Hearted’ was delicate and twee, while her 2021 “big kid album” ‘Blood Bunny’ blended coming-of-age angst with dreamy pop-rock. Moriondo’s new album ‘Suckerpunch’, though, is designed to be a “slap in the fucking face” and something “you never saw coming”.
Comments / 0