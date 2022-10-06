ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date

Hondo stumbles upon an elaborate operation that sends him on the run. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. – Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. – Alex Russell as Officer III James “Jim” Street. – Lina Esco as Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso...
The Lair (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where d—ly man-made biological w–pons – half human, half alien – are awakened. Startattle.com – The Lair 2022. Genre : Action / Horror. Country...
Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date

Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail. Startattle.com – Station 19 | ABC. Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date. Station 19 Season 6 Episode 2. Station 19 is an American action-drama television...
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 3) “Jay’s Friends”, trailer, release date

Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah. Also, Pete changes his attitude after Sasappis criticizes his unceasing cheeriness. Startattle.com – Ghosts | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Jay’s Friends”. Release...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, Amazon Prime, trailer, release date

Don’t miss the epic season finale of The Rings of Power. Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s Second Age and beginning in a time of relative peace, The Rings of Power follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Startattle.com – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Amazon Prime Video.
Rowan Grace The Voice 2022 Audition “Traitor” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 22

Rowan Grace performs “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Rowan Grace performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Rowan Grace The Voice Audition. Contestant: Rowan Grace. Age: 16. Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach:...
The Watcher (2022) Netflix, Naomi Watts, trailer, release date

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 2) “A Place We Came Together” trailer, release date

When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost.
Kim Cruse The Voice 2022 Audition “Best Part” Daniel Caesar, Season 22

Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kim Cruse The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kim Cruse. Age: 30. Hometown: Woodville,...
Jolly Good Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for. Startattle.com – Christmas in London movie. Jolly Good Christmas, originally titled Christmas in London, is a...
Dear Zoe (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Sadie Sink

When Tess (Sadie Sink) and her family suffer an unimaginable loss, she finds support from a surprising source: her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming but dangerous juvenile delinquent next door. Startattle.com – Dear Zoe 2022.
