Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 04) “The Steps We Cannot Take” trailer, release date
A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery. Muncy tries to fit in with the squad. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. – Kelli Giddish as Detective 2nd Grade Amanda Rollins (episodes 1-9) – Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr....
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 4) “Spirit in the Sky”, trailer, release date
With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s mu—r, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC.
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date
Hondo stumbles upon an elaborate operation that sends him on the run. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. – Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. – Alex Russell as Officer III James “Jim” Street. – Lina Esco as Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso...
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 2) “Wasn’t Expecting That”, trailer, release date
The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode...
The Lair (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where d—ly man-made biological w–pons – half human, half alien – are awakened. Startattle.com – The Lair 2022. Genre : Action / Horror. Country...
Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date
Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail. Startattle.com – Station 19 | ABC. Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 2) trailer, release date. Station 19 Season 6 Episode 2. Station 19 is an American action-drama television...
Walker (Season 3 Episode 2) “Sittin’ on a Rainbow”, trailer, release date
While Cassie and James lead the charge to find Walker, the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella and August pursue a lead of their own. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “Sittin’ on a Rainbow”
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 2) “The Hunger”, trailer, release date
Reginald learns how to feed and it doesn’t go well. But he discovers an unexpected and secret power along the way. Startattle.com – Reginald the Vampire | SYFY. Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 2) “The Hunger”, trailer, release date. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode...
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 3) “Jay’s Friends”, trailer, release date
Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah. Also, Pete changes his attitude after Sasappis criticizes his unceasing cheeriness. Startattle.com – Ghosts | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Jay’s Friends”. Release...
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 2) “The Fresh Prince of Edgewater”, trailer, release date
After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. The crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “The Fresh Prince of Edgewater”. Release date: October...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, Amazon Prime, trailer, release date
Don’t miss the epic season finale of The Rings of Power. Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s Second Age and beginning in a time of relative peace, The Rings of Power follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Startattle.com – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Amazon Prime Video.
Rowan Grace The Voice 2022 Audition “Traitor” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 22
Rowan Grace performs “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Rowan Grace performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Rowan Grace The Voice Audition. Contestant: Rowan Grace. Age: 16. Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach:...
The Watcher (2022) Netflix, Naomi Watts, trailer, release date
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
Justin Aaron The Voice 2022 Audition “Glory” Common, John Legend, Season 22
Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common, John Legend, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common and John Legend during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Justin Aaron The Voice Audition. Contestant: Justin Aaron. Age: 34. Hometown: Junction City,...
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 2) “A Place We Came Together” trailer, release date
When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost.
Kim Cruse The Voice 2022 Audition “Best Part” Daniel Caesar, Season 22
Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kim Cruse The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kim Cruse. Age: 30. Hometown: Woodville,...
Jolly Good Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for. Startattle.com – Christmas in London movie. Jolly Good Christmas, originally titled Christmas in London, is a...
Dear Zoe (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Sadie Sink
When Tess (Sadie Sink) and her family suffer an unimaginable loss, she finds support from a surprising source: her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming but dangerous juvenile delinquent next door. Startattle.com – Dear Zoe 2022.
Call Jane (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver
A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help. Startattle.com – Call Jane 2022. Starring : Elizabeth Banks / Sigourney Weaver. Genre : Drama / History.
