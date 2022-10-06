Read full article on original website
Related
NME
AC/DC inspire children’s book about the ‘High-Voltage Alphabet’
AC/DC have provided the inspiration for a new children’s alphabet book in their home country. The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet is set to be released on November 11 via Love Police, an Australian touring agency, merchandising company and record label. Designed and produced by Paul McNeil, the book is aimed at pre-schoolers and features the alphabet as depicted with colourful imagery and humour inspired by the band.
NME
Watch the emotional moment ‘Back To The Future’s’ Michael J Fox is reunited with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J Fox has reunited on stage with his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd this weekend (October 8). Check out the emotional moment below. The two were on stage at New York’s Comic Con event and reflected on their 20 year friendship and their career together, which began in the iconic Back To The Future film.
NME
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”
The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
NME
Guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz to be auctioned
A guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz’ Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn is set to be auctioned off. The Guild S-200 T-Bird guitar was first used by Smith at Gorillaz’ huge London show at The O2 last summer for NHS workers. Now,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Mark Hoppus is writing a book about his life, Blink-182 and cancer journey
Mark Hoppus is writing a book about his life, career with Blink-182 and experience of battling cancer. In July 2021, the bassist confirmed that he had been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – the same type of cancer his mother had (and eventually recovered from). He told fans in September 2021 that he was cancer-free.
NME
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
NME
Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals more details about her Lana Del Rey collaboration
Taylor Swift has shared more details about ‘Snow On The Beach’, her forthcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey. As confirmed last week, the joint song will appear on Swift’s 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which is due for release next Friday (October 21). In a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).
‘Pose with the pumpkins? I’d rather meet the meteorite’ – Frieze art fair review
Everything has turned upside down in Regent’s Park. The two Frieze art fairs that take place here in October have changed places. All the danger, outrage and obscenity you might hope to find among the up-to-the-minute contemporary galleries at Frieze London have migrated to Frieze Masters. It is an unholy joy while its supposedly cutting-edge sibling has aged into a crashing bore. It’s coming to something when two pumpkins are the most outrageous spectacle at Frieze London. People congregate around them as if desperately seeking that famous Frieze vibe of the insouciantly daring. “Pose with the pumpkins!” a photographer is saying – and many people will want to be snapped with Anthea Hamilton’s sculptures. Bold, orange, funny and meaningless, they dominate a show created by Hamilton at Thomas Dane Gallery’s stand. But the main reason they stand out is that a couple of pumpkins will do that in a sea of paintings.
Clarence Thomas Cites His Prince Fandom “In The 80s” As Supreme Court Hears Landmark Copyright Case Over Andy Warhol Artworks
The Supreme Court heard a consequential copyright case on Wednesday, having to do with whether Andy Warhol’s estate owes a photographer a licensing fee for basing his portraits on Prince on one of her works. A moment that stood out, however, was when Justice Clarence Thomas, posing a hypothetical to one of the lawyers, made a reference to being a Prince fan, “which I was in the 80s.” “No longer?” interrupted Justice Elena Kagan. The chambers erupted in laughter. “Well,” Thomas said, as he himself chuckled, before pausing and adding, “Only on Thursday night.” “Mmm hmmm,” Kagan replied. The oral arguments actually were chalk full...
NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser brought to tears by LFF standing ovation
The Whale debuted at London Film Festival yesterday (October 11) – watch star Brendan Fraser’s emotional reaction to the standing ovation that followed below. The film, which sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, receiving a standing ovation at the end.
NME
Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios
Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard. The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.
NME
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor, has died aged 96
Angela Lansbury, known for various roles across stage, film and television, has died aged 96. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement (via Deadline), which reads: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME
Duran Duran announce new docu-concert film ‘A Hollywood High’: Watch the trailer
Duran Duran have announced a new, 75-minute documentary, entitled A Hollywood High. You can watch the trailer for it below. The docu-concert film will feature footage of the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, as well as interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time love affair with the city.
NME
Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
NME
John Carpenter says he could make a “great” ‘Dead Space’ film
John Carpenter has said that he thinks he could make a “great” film adaptation of Dead Space. The iconic filmmaker and composer (Halloween, The Fog, The Thing) was speaking to the A.V. Club recently when he was asked whether he had any interest in ever adapting a video game for the big screen.
NME
Chloe Moriondo – ‘Suckerpunch’ review: the gloves are off, but the hits keep coming
Like fellow bedroom popstars mxmtoon, Cavetown and Girl In Red, Chloe Moriondo first made her name with their emotionally raw guitar songs. 2018’s ‘Rabbit Hearted’ was delicate and twee, while her 2021 “big kid album” ‘Blood Bunny’ blended coming-of-age angst with dreamy pop-rock. Moriondo’s new album ‘Suckerpunch’, though, is designed to be a “slap in the fucking face” and something “you never saw coming”.
Comments / 0