Kalkine :Which ASX-listed penny stocks can be explored today?
After a poor overnight session at wall street, the Australian share market was expected to head down south, but today, ASX gained 4.50 points defying the expectations today. Over the last five days, however, the index has lost 2.44% and 8.67% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index, too, was trading in the green zone with a slight surge of 0.19%. Stocks we explore today- St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ), SportsHero (ASX:SHO), OpenLearning (ASX:OLL).
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
Kalkine : Which ASX solar, biotech, energy stocks to watch during this bear market
In this we cover: Origin Energy (ASX: ORG), Santos (ASX:STO) and CSL (ASX:CSL). A bear market could be described as a period when the market or any asset has a significant price drop. Generally, a bear market is described when any asset or security loses 20 per cent or more in its price from the recent highs. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
Dundas (ASX:DUN) shares have gained 600% in a year; here’s why
Dundas has shared the latest updates from its exploration at the Central target today. As per the update, Dundas has reported massive, semi-massive and highly disseminated sulphides in the drilling hole. Backed by this update, Dundas shares were spotted trading over 46% higher at 12:24 PM AEDT on ASX today...
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
ASX 200 opens flat; Block falls nearly 4%
The Australian share market opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, up 2.80 points, or 0.042%, to 6,647.80. The Australian share market opened flat on Wednesday after Wall Street ended mixed in overnight trade, as investors awaited the announcement of inflation data and results of the earnings season.
Why is Coronado (ASX:CRN) making headlines today?
Coronado announced on Wednesday that it was in talks about a potential merger with Peabody. Peabody is an NYSE-listed energy company. Coronado’s shares were trading 8.5% higher on ASX at 12:57 PM AEDT. Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc.(ASX:CRN) rocketed over 8% on Wednesday following a confirmation by the...
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
Why is Hempacco (HPCO) stock rising today?
The HPCO stock jumped over 58 per cent in the morning trading on October 12. The company said that it has noted robust growth in its first half of fiscal 2022 revenue. Hempacco also witnessed a decrease in its operating expenses in Q2 FY22. The stocks of Hempacco Co., Inc....
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
Why is DICE Therapeutics (DICE) gaining attention today?
The DICE stock jumped over 78 per cent on Tuesday, October 11. The company announced positive data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of psoriasis treatment. At its current trading price, its price soared around 80 per cent YoY. Stocks of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) appeared to be on...
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
