Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvih.com
Bowling Green Man Faces Burglary Charges
A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday. Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, according to an arrest citation. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.
k105.com
Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.
A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
wevv.com
Daviess County authorities looking for suspects in Rural King theft
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help in a theft investigation. The sheriff's office says it's trying to identify three men who were involved in a theft at a local Rural King. DCSO says the theft happened on Monday, Oct. 10. The sheriff's office didn't say...
wevv.com
Police say a child was attacked and strangled by her mother in Henderson
According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother. It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson. Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm. When they arrived, police say they found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Man accused of flashing gun at driver during road rage incident in Evansville
A Monday afternoon road rage incident landed one man in jail after he flashed a gun at another driver, according to authorities. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say the investigation started just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after someone called 911 and said a man driving a red car flashed a gun at them near Kratzville Road and Diamond Avenue.
Man identified in Old Henderson Road crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say the victim from the fatality accident on Old Henderson Road has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, 38, of Evansville. Officials say Flowers was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office […]
OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
wvih.com
Amber Alert For Missing Teen Cancelled
The missing teen was found safe just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning. Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvih.com
Breckinridge County Inmate Back In Custody.
Inmate Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, that escaped from Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, has been located and is back in custody, according to Kentucky State Police. Claybomb was taken to the hospital for an examination after a fall in the detention center. While at the hospital, Claycomb assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in a detention center vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse was later located at 4801 US 60 in Breckinridge County.
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury awards more than $19 million in damages to estate of Caldwell County man stabbed to death at Princeton Elks Lodge
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A jury has awarded $19.35 million to the estate of a man who was stabbed to death outside the Princeton Elks Lodge in 2017, finding that lodge in Caldwell County, Kentucky, failed in its duty to provide a safe environment for customers. In April of...
14news.com
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
k105.com
Massive search and rescue effort planned at Grayson Co. Judicial Center after woman who created disturbance goes missing
A massive search and rescue effort was organized Tuesday morning in Leitchfield after a woman with mental health issues went missing after creating a disturbance at the Grayson County Judicial Center. At 1:50 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton along with Grayson County Deputies...
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
witzamfm.com
Man Arrested after hit and run accident
Jasper- A Jeffersonville man is in the Dubois County Security center after an accident Sunday. Jasper Police officials say officers responded to a hit and run accident at 42nd street and Baden Strasse. When they arrived, they were notified the suspect, Levi Jones, was stopped at the intersection of 42nd street and Wilhelm Strasse.
104.1 WIKY
Kentucky Man Arrested Facing Several Drug Charges
The Henderson Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of S. Green Street last Monday because individuals were refusing to leave. Officers say Menelik Brank fled from the scene on foot before he could be arrested. Brank was located and taken to the Henderson County jail and...
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
Winslow juvenile dead after head-on collision
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.
Comments / 0