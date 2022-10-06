Read full article on original website
NC State coach gives no insight on QB Devin Leary's return
NC State will have quarterbackDevin Leary back at some point this season, but coach Dave Doeren isn't offering any insight as to when. Leary injured his shoulder in the second half of last week's 19-17 win over Florida State, but testing showed limited damage that would not require surgery, Doeren said. Leary began rehabbing the injury Monday, but Doeren was muted about the possibility his QB would return in time for Saturday's top-20 matchup against Syracuse.
HBCU president questions why bus taking students to conference was pulled over
A bus driving students from a historically Black college to an economic conference was likely targeted when it was pulled over and searched, the university's president said. Eighteen students of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and two staff advisers were on their way to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta on Oct. 5 when the bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told ABC News Raleigh-Durham station WTVD.
