NC State will have quarterbackDevin Leary back at some point this season, but coach Dave Doeren isn't offering any insight as to when. Leary injured his shoulder in the second half of last week's 19-17 win over Florida State, but testing showed limited damage that would not require surgery, Doeren said. Leary began rehabbing the injury Monday, but Doeren was muted about the possibility his QB would return in time for Saturday's top-20 matchup against Syracuse.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO