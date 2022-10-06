Read full article on original website
Related
NME
MUNA release ‘Live At Electric Lady EP’ featuring cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘august’
MUNA have released a new live EP exclusive to Spotify. The five-track EP features live renditions of several tracks from their self-titled album, including ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘Anything But Me’, as well as a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit ‘august’. “The whole...
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
NME
Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’
Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
NME
Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums
Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
NME
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
NME
Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
NME
Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track
Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below. Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival
The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
NME
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers give Eddie Van Halen tribute song live debut
Red Hot Chili Peppers gave their new single and tribute song to Eddie Van Halen its live debut at the weekend – watch footage below. The band released the song, titled ‘Eddie’, last month as the second preview of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’.
NME
PVA – ‘Blush’ review: London dance pop maestros are impossible to ignore
Though PVA first cut their teeth on the south London scene, the trio are slightly at odds with the area’s well-ingrained reputation for ferocious, scrappy guitar music. Though the band originally worked within these parameters to land early live slots – as vocalist Ella Harris put it in an early interview with Loud and Quiet – the band’s real calling soon began to creep into the picture. Occupying a space somewhere between a sticky-floored venue and a dark, strobe-filled club, their music takes hold of the punchy, fast-paced structures of rock before shooting the whole lot through an acid-dance kaleidoscope.
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
NME
Kendrick Lamar says it was “tough” to write so personally on ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’: “I’m a private person”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed the personal nature of the lyrics on his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and the “tough” process of writing them. Lamar’s fifth studio record was released back in May, and the rapper is currently beginning a European arena tour behind the project.
NME
Nippa: fast-rising Londoner taking his “hood R&B” sound to the world
Hailing from Tottenham, the stomping ground of the pioneering likes of Skepta, Wretch 32 and Jme, Nippa is currently championing his “hood R&B” sound. Delivered with his soulful and playful charisma, the north London artist’s music, he tells NME, is “a combination of everything I grew up on, from grime down to my mum’s R&B CDs”.
NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
NME
‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser brought to tears by LFF standing ovation
The Whale debuted at London Film Festival yesterday (October 11) – watch star Brendan Fraser’s emotional reaction to the standing ovation that followed below. The film, which sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, receiving a standing ovation at the end.
QVC Gets a Leg Up With The Rockettes
QVC is partnering with the Rockettes, America’s longest-running precision dance company, to put on the annual “Christmas Spectacular” show at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. In addition, as the “presenting partner” of the Christmas Spectacular, QVC.com will sell beauty, jewelry, apparel and accessories products selected by the Rockettes through the holiday season, and the Rockettes will perform from Radio City during QVC’s live-shopping “Nonstop Holiday Party” weekend on Nov. 5 and 6.More from WWDNadia Manjarrez Bridal Fall 2023Stefania Everenn Bridal Fall 2023Amsale Bridal Fall 2023 QVC will be included in the Christmas Spectacular title and logo, on the Radio City Music Hall marquee,...
NME
Mark Hoppus discusses the “burden” of keeping Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge a secret
Mark Hoppus – the bassist, vocalist and founding member of Blink-182 – has spoken about the band’s long-awaited reunion with original guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015. Speaking on his Apple Music show After School Radio (as transcribed by Billboard), Hoppus expressed his relief...
NME
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
NME
Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
Comments / 0