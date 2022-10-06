ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’

Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
MUSIC
NME

Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums

Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Friendly Fires#Bst#Https T Co Fql2ntty2c
NME

(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
MUSIC
NME

Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival

South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
MUSIC
NME

Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters

Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival

The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
ADELANTO, CA
NME

PVA – ‘Blush’ review: London dance pop maestros are impossible to ignore

Though PVA first cut their teeth on the south London scene, the trio are slightly at odds with the area’s well-ingrained reputation for ferocious, scrappy guitar music. Though the band originally worked within these parameters to land early live slots – as vocalist Ella Harris put it in an early interview with Loud and Quiet – the band’s real calling soon began to creep into the picture. Occupying a space somewhere between a sticky-floored venue and a dark, strobe-filled club, their music takes hold of the punchy, fast-paced structures of rock before shooting the whole lot through an acid-dance kaleidoscope.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
MUSIC
NME

Nippa: fast-rising Londoner taking his “hood R&B” sound to the world

Hailing from Tottenham, the stomping ground of the pioneering likes of Skepta, Wretch 32 and Jme, Nippa is currently championing his “hood R&B” sound. Delivered with his soulful and playful charisma, the north London artist’s music, he tells NME, is “a combination of everything I grew up on, from grime down to my mum’s R&B CDs”.
MUSIC
NME

‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas

The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
MOVIES
NME

‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser brought to tears by LFF standing ovation

The Whale debuted at London Film Festival yesterday (October 11) – watch star Brendan Fraser’s emotional reaction to the standing ovation that followed below. The film, which sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, receiving a standing ovation at the end.
MOVIES
WWD

QVC Gets a Leg Up With The Rockettes

QVC is partnering with the Rockettes, America’s longest-running precision dance company, to put on the annual “Christmas Spectacular” show at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. In addition, as the “presenting partner” of the Christmas Spectacular, QVC.com will sell beauty, jewelry, apparel and accessories products selected by the Rockettes through the holiday season, and the Rockettes will perform from Radio City during QVC’s live-shopping “Nonstop Holiday Party” weekend on Nov. 5 and 6.More from WWDNadia Manjarrez Bridal Fall 2023Stefania Everenn Bridal Fall 2023Amsale Bridal Fall 2023 QVC will be included in the Christmas Spectacular title and logo, on the Radio City Music Hall marquee,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video

Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
MENTAL HEALTH
NME

Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy