Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
click orlando
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
Paris Baguette to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The chain serves primarily cakes, sandwiches, breads, salads and other baked goods such as croissants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
attractionsmagazine.com
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando
It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
407area.com
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
Night of a Million Lights returns this holiday season at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A popular holiday event is returning this year, but at a new venue. Night of a Million Lights, now in its third year, will return this holiday season, but this year at Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, according to a news release. The water park...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
Comments / 1