Sunny into the weekend, humidity returns next week

By Leigh Spann
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have a few more near-perfect days across Tampa Bay. Blue sky, sunshine, and low humidity stick around through Saturday.

Highs reach the mid 80s today, which is still slightly below average, but it’ll feel warm in the sunshine. We’re in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

You’ll start to notice a bit more humidity late Saturday and into Sunday. There’s just a 10% chance of rain on Sunday, but we’ll see patchy clouds through the day. Highs climb into the upper 80s.

The rain chance increases to 20% Monday and Tuesday as the humidity settles in. With highs in the upper 80s, it will feel toasty during the day.

We’re still tracking Tropical Depression 12 near Africa, but it should soon dissipate in the open waters of the Atlantic. At 11am, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 in the Caribbean. It should gradually organize and strengthen, and it may hit Central America as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend. All the computer models keep this well to our south and not turning north toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

