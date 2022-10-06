The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Read full article on original website
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
Paris Baguette to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The chain serves primarily cakes, sandwiches, breads, salads and other baked goods such as croissants.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land
Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
click orlando
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
Looking for work? Spirit Airlines seeks to hire 200 Orlando-based flight attendants
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to take flight in a new career, Spirit Airlines may have the job for you. The airline is hosting a hiring event in Orlando on Thursday to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions. The airline said qualifying candidates can receive a conditional job offer on the spot and potentially start training next month.
7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
click orlando
Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
westorlandonews.com
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
