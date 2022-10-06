ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

By Ricky Ly
tastychomps.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land

Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
WINTER PARK, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park

A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chinese Restaurants#Seafood Restaurant#Cantonese Restaurant#Food Drink#Dr Phillips Area#Cantonese Chinese#Yh Seafood Clubhouse#Yummy House#Korean
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox35orlando.com

Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy