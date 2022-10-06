Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Budweiser Clydesdales make stops in Branson and Hollister
The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: mama dog and a puppy found wandering loose on west Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s a two for one. Someone found this mama dog and a puppy wandering around together back on September 30th, but it’s not clear if it’s actually her puppy. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “the...
933kwto.com
Taney County Commission Considers Solutions for Highway 86 Following Garth Brooks Concert
In a release Monday, the Taney County Commission is holding a public meeting to address solving the traffic issues along Highway 86. The meeting comes after public backlash from residents and attendees of the Garth Brooks concert at the newly built Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Many fans complained publicly about...
KYTV
Family asks for help in the search for Springfield man with dementia, only speaks Russian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks the third week in the search for a man reported missing from Springfield. Anatoli Dvorschi disappeared on September 25. Police say the 71-year-old suffers from dementia and only speaks Russian. The family reported him missing from his home on South Euclid. His home is six minutes from Sequiota Park, one of his favorite places.
KYTV
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police locate man missing in the Springfield, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man considered endangered. Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway. Police located him after midnight on Wednesday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Lit cigarette causes fire in Forsyth
On Sunday Oct. 9 the Forsyth FIre Department responded to a structure fire. According to the Forsyth Fire Department’s Facebook pages, at around 8:25 a.m. the department was dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in a condo unit, located at the Brentwood Apartments. The initial report said there was smoke in the apartment with a person inside the unit.
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Police phone scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
Why SPS is adding new requirements for students at Friday Night Football games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Things will look a little different in the stands on Friday Nights at Springfield high schools. The district is requiring high school students to wear their school IDs during home and away games. K-8 students are required to come into the games with a parent or guardian and sit with them in […]
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Men suspected in Springfield trespassing and vandalism case
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas.
KYTV
Greene County Highway Department plans for winter amidst labor shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As every industry continues to battle a labor shortage, the Greene County Highway Department says the lack of employees could impact winter road conditions. The county is scheduling snow plow drills and learning the routes to prepare for this winter, but with fewer employees, it will...
Bella Vista PD search for suspect after I-49 chase, crash
Bella Vista police are looking for a suspect that led them on a vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.
KYTV
MoDOT reopened part of Route 96 in Lawrence County because of truck fire
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened part of Route 96 near Halltown on Monday after a large truck fire shut down the highway for several hours. The cleanup took nearly all of the afternoon and evening to clean up. MoDOT closed the access to Route 96 on I-44 near mile marker 57.
