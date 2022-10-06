ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Budweiser Clydesdales make stops in Branson and Hollister

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County

Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Andy Williams
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Lit cigarette causes fire in Forsyth

On Sunday Oct. 9 the Forsyth FIre Department responded to a structure fire. According to the Forsyth Fire Department’s Facebook pages, at around 8:25 a.m. the department was dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in a condo unit, located at the Brentwood Apartments. The initial report said there was smoke in the apartment with a person inside the unit.
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Police phone scam warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
