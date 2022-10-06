Read full article on original website
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
How to make the most of your Halloweekends in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
12news.com
Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go
PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help. Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from...
themesatribune.com
Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Announces New Buckeye Outpost
Having recently set up shop at the prestigious Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, this aptly named homegrown brand is just getting started.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
Valley motorcycle shop destroyed in massive fire. How you can help them rebuild
PHOENIX — Jeff Whiteman said it was 1928 when the building was built – it was a Safeway store then. Now, he now owns the building. But Whiteman's Machine Shop was destroyed in a fire last week. “I got a call from my son that the shop is...
AZFamily
Grandmother loses both legs after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grandmother is fighting for her life after being hit by a dump truck while walking with her granddaughter Monday morning in Tolleson. It happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Friends say Maria Mira Montes and her 2-year-old granddaughter were...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Among Extravagant Options, Pick This Classic French Pastry at JL Patisserie
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. Raisins get...
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now Open
For many, coffee makes the world go around. Whether it is waiting for you before heading off to work, it’s sitting in the communal coffee pot in the break room, or you prefer to stop off at a favorite shop during your lunch break, sometimes there’s just nothing like a cup of freshly brewed coffee. There is a new coffee shop now open and operational in metro Phoenix. While there are already numerous coffee shops throughout the Valley, this particular coffee shop is different. It is owned and operated by a former Army veteran.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
momcollective.com
3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
ABC 15 News
Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek
CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police
A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
