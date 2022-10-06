ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
northcentralnews.net

Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’

North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Animal Shelters#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Paws Claws
AZFamily

Grandmother loses both legs after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grandmother is fighting for her life after being hit by a dump truck while walking with her granddaughter Monday morning in Tolleson. It happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Friends say Maria Mira Montes and her 2-year-old granddaughter were...
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
AZFamily

Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now Open

For many, coffee makes the world go around. Whether it is waiting for you before heading off to work, it’s sitting in the communal coffee pot in the break room, or you prefer to stop off at a favorite shop during your lunch break, sometimes there’s just nothing like a cup of freshly brewed coffee. There is a new coffee shop now open and operational in metro Phoenix. While there are already numerous coffee shops throughout the Valley, this particular coffee shop is different. It is owned and operated by a former Army veteran.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek

CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police

A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy