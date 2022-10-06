We’re all just human beings, ain’t that right, CoJo? Cody Johnson just released a music video for his current single at country radio, “Human,” which he previously noted was a bit of a risk, considering how much he would be putting himself out there going with this one in particular. Written by Tony Lane and Travis Meadows, he admits that he’s merely mortal and has struggles everyday trying to get through life and figure it all out. But he’s more […] The post Cody Johnson Releases Personal New Music Video For “Human,” Shows Off Vulnerable Side Of Being Both A Country Singer And A Dad first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO