Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Chicago PD season 10, episode 4
Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) has some big shoes to fill. The departure of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was a devastating one for Chicago PD fans, but it’s clear the show and the cast has confidence in Torres and his ability to follow in his mentor’s footsteps.
What time does Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 come out?
Since releasing this past June, Netflix’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park has steadily grown a dedicated and loyal fanbase attracted to the show’s inclusive cast, including a trans character in the leading role. Based on the DeadEndia graphic novels from Hamish Steele, the show will soon return for its second season. Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 will consist of ten episodes like season 1, and it’s coming out this week as part of the Netflix and Chills lineup for a spooky October!
Is Mike Flanagan’s Haunting series done at Netflix?
Mike Flanagan is a pro in the horror genre! Some of his best films, which he directed, wrote, and edited, include Absentia, Oculus, and Doctor Sleep. He’s also known for leading Netflix‘s anthology series The Haunting. He created, produced, directed, and served as showrunner on the supernatural horror...
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+
An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series. With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew. The series is currently untitled, but aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes. Such as the loss of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What time is The Challenge: Ride or Dies coming out?
You already know we can’t say goodbye to The Challenge for long, as the long-running MTV competition series always returns with brand-new epic seasons that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Of course, the upcoming season is certainly not an exception. The Challenge season 38, officially...
Cody Johnson Releases Personal New Music Video For “Human,” Shows Off Vulnerable Side Of Being Both A Country Singer And A Dad
We’re all just human beings, ain’t that right, CoJo? Cody Johnson just released a music video for his current single at country radio, “Human,” which he previously noted was a bit of a risk, considering how much he would be putting himself out there going with this one in particular. Written by Tony Lane and Travis Meadows, he admits that he’s merely mortal and has struggles everyday trying to get through life and figure it all out. But he’s more […] The post Cody Johnson Releases Personal New Music Video For “Human,” Shows Off Vulnerable Side Of Being Both A Country Singer And A Dad first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0