Read full article on original website
Related
themesatribune.com
Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
themesatribune.com
3 EV authors to discuss YA vampire tales
'Tis the season to be scary and two popular Gilbert authors of young adult fiction are teaming up with a counterpart in Ahwatukee this Friday to discuss one of the more – pardon the pun– immortal characters in the horror genre. Vampires. All three have written novels around...
themesatribune.com
Mesa tightening the reins on short-term rentals
The Mesa City Council will consider adopting new short-term rental rules Oct. 17 that would require rental owners to obtain a $250 license, submit local emergency contact information and notify neighbors when a property will be used as a short-term rental, among other new stipulations. The proposed rules align with...
themesatribune.com
Opera gives insight into wounded soldiers’ lives
When Tess Altiveros was debating whether to take on a new project at the Seattle Opera, the conductor, Michael Sakir, told her, “This opera will change your life.”. She took the job — performing as the central character in a new opera, “The Falling and the Rising,” roles which she and Sakir will reprise for the Arizona Opera Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16, in Phoenix and Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 23, in Tucson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themesatribune.com
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Comments / 0