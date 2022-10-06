Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Google's Pixel 7 proves that raw specs aren't all that anymore
Having spent a few days with the affordable Google Pixel 7 in the build-up to our review (we need a little more time to test it properly before delivering a verdict), one thing has already struck me about this phone — you really don’t need cutting-edge specs for a flagship experience anymore.
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
Android Authority
Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
Android Authority
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Google might have a winner with the Pixel 7 series
Almost nine out of 10 polled readers think the Pixel 7 series is hot property. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here after months of waiting, and the phones look like iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're split over trusting a Google VPN service
It turns out that "no" was the most popular answer. Google offers a VPN service to higher-tier Google One subscribers, dubbed VPN for Google One. But the company has since brought the service to Pixel 7 series owners as well. That got us wondering whether you’d actually trust a Google...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7's free VPN may last longer than you keep the phone
Google will keep its VPN free for Pixel 7 series owners for multiple years. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come bundled with a free VPN by Google One. Google has announced that the VPN will be free as long as the phone continues to receive security updates. The...
Android Authority
The Google Pixel Watch is a great Wear OS watch but a worse Fitbit
It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.
Android Authority
Google Assistant is now in Contacts: Here's why that's a big deal
A new card feature in Google Contacts will show every Google Assistant uses to identify your contacts. A new Google Assistant feature is coming to the Google Contacts app. Google Assistant will introduce a new card in Contacts that allows you to input information that Assistant can use to call your contacts via their relation to you.
Android Authority
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
Android Authority
How to check mobile data usage on an iPhone
Check to see if you're nearing your monthly limit. In an ideal world, everyone would be on an unlimited internet data plan. But unfortunately, either through lack of affordability or lack of availability, many people are stuck with a monthly data cap on their phone internet usage. This means keeping careful tabs on your monthly phone usage to ensure you don’t use up your allocation of gigabytes before the month is up. Here’s how to check your mobile data usage on an iPhone.
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 Pro's 5x zoom betrays Google's portrait photography
The Google Pixel 7 series is here, and with that comes the tantalizing prospect of getting our hands on the next notch-up in smartphone photography. Excited? I am, but there are some reservations over here. While Google is sticking to a familiar camera hardware setup, a new 5x optical zoom...
Android Authority
It's now or never for the Pixel 7, and Google is rightly backing itself
More options for buyers, more potential customers for Google. It's a win-win situation. It’s taken a while for Google to hit peak momentum with the Pixel series, but the relative success of the Pixel 6 proves that Google has found its niche — value and imaging. Playing up the product’s core strengths through a renewed marketing effort worked in its favor, and the Pixel 6 series shipped just shy of four million units. Further, it proved that there was room for Google to compete.
Android Authority
Samsung's One UI design is getting stale
Android has changed a lot in recent years, but One UI looks pretty much the same. When Google dropped Android 12 in 2021, it drastically overhauled the way the operating system looks and feels. Material You made Android 12 more adaptable to the user’s taste while also making the system more uniform. This change ended over three years of Android looking pretty much the same from generation to generation.
Android Authority
Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4 and more on Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Everyone knows Sony makes top-notch Active Noise Cancelling headphones and earphones. Its best equipment in the market right now — the Sony WH-1000XM5 headset and the WF-1000XM4 buds — is on sale right now on Amazon with great discounts worth considering. The WH-1000XM5 outperformed the Bose QuietComfort 45...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔨 Right to repair
Insight into the right-to-repair movement, Pixel 7 features on older Pixels, iPhone 14's rollercoaster 911 calls, and more. 🎬Good morning and welcome to Monday’s Daily Authority. The weekend flew by, and it’s hard to believe it’s Monday already. But I’m looking forward to seeing The Lost King at the movies tomorrow night. First though, the day’s top tech news…
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast
These under-$30 deals — including highly-rated portable speakers, beauty essentials and wireless earbuds at major discounts — make for great holiday stocking stuffers.
Android Authority
World's first Chromebooks built specifically for cloud gaming announced
Google has announced three new cloud gaming Chromebooks. Google has partnered with Lenovo, Asus, and Acer to create the world’s first cloud-gaming dedicated Chromebooks. Each Chromebook will have gaming features not available on other Chromebooks. All three Chromebooks are scheduled to release later this month. Despite being in the...
Android Authority
Google Tensor G2 is a 5nm chip, despite what the internet might say
We saw rumors before the launch of the Pixel 7 series that the G2 would have a 4nm build, but that is not the case. Widespread claims of the Tensor G2 having a 4nm architecture are incorrect. As such, some publications haven’t done their homework, basing articles on earlier rumors,...
