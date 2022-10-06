No. 21 Washington tries to regroup on road vs. Arizona St

No. 21 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State (1-4, 0-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Washington by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Series record: Arizona State leads 21-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Huskies are trying to bounce back after losing their first game of the season against UCLA last weekend. Washington put up big offensive numbers with Michael Penix Jr. under center, but have struggled at times on defense. The Sun Devils have lost four straight games and are playing their third contest since firing coach Herm Edwards. The interim coach is Shaun Aguano.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State QB Emory Jones — a transfer from Florida — has played well despite the on-and off-the-field chaos surrounding him. He helped the Sun Devils stay competitive in last week's loss to USC, especially during the first half. Washington's defense hasn't been great this year, so stopping him might be a challenge. The Huskies gave up 499 total yards to UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Rome Odunze needs just six yards receiving against Arizona to match his season total from last season. He was excellent in the UCLA loss, catching eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona St: LB Kyle Soelle leads the team with 61 tackles — 28 solo — and also has two interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington ranks third nationally in passing offense and is seventh in total offense. Penix Jr. leads the nation with 1,733 yards passing. He's thrown 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions. ... Washington has punted just two times in the first half all season. ... The Huskies have had four different receivers record a 100-yard game this season. ... Arizona State's lone win this season was a 40-3 decision over Northern Arizona in the season opener. ... Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay ran for at least 100 yards in each of the first three games. He leads the team with 455 yards rushing and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .