ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13

By Rhea Jha
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQ1ch_0iO47w3E00

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed.

Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes while crews worked to retrieve the car that had gone over the guard rail. The area was, before the roundabout, between Protts Hill Rd. and Burdge Hill Rd.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as other rescue crews that could not be identified.

The cause of this incident is unknown as details are limited at this time. It is unknown if there were any sustained injuries as a result of this incident. This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Structure fire destroys home in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire destroyed a home in Elmira Tuesday evening, the Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Sincock calling it “unlivable,” following the blaze. Reports of the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. According to Sincock, the fire started in the second-floor hallway of 1050 Magee St. and spread across the top floor […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple crews respond to Freeville house fire

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Freeville. Authorities say a home caught fire shortly after 4 PM yesterday. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. Multiple departments from Tompkins County assisted in putting out the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause is...
FREEVILLE, NY
WETM

One dead after Ithaca drowning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardrail#Traffic#Newfield#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Road closures coming around Keuka Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers around Keuka Lake are being reminded that two major roads will be under construction starting this week. The New York Department of Transportation announced that sections of State Routes 14A and 54A will be reduced to single traffic for paving rehabilitation. The road work will take place from 7:00 […]
BRANCHPORT, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County

Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy