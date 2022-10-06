ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols

After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
RELIGION
Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis

Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli Lightly Wounded By Lynch Mob in Arab Village

On Tuesday evening an Israeli driver mistakenly entered the Arab village of Nabi Saleh in the Binyamin region. The driver, a repairman who had been working in a neighboring Jewish community and was not familiar with the area, made a wrong turn after he left the town. The driver was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Shot Near Shavei Shomron

Terrorists opened fire and hit a person in a drive-by shooting near the Ganot Junction (not to be confused with the Ganot interchange) and Shavei Shomron on Tuesday around noon. The person was shot in the shoulder and evacuated to Meir hospital. Initial reports indicated the person was moderately to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miss Hitler Getting Paroled, No Longer a Risk to the Community

Alice Cutter, 25, a waitress who in June 2020 entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest in the UK under the nickname Miss Buchenwald, is about to be released from prison by a parole board, having served 26 months of a three-year sentence. The Birmingham Crown Court convicted Cuter of membership in the banned group National Action and sentenced her to three years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years, four years and six months, and 18 months respectively, for their membership in the same banned group.
U.K.
Western Wall Birkat HaKohanim Blessing from Jerusalem

On Wednesday, the second day of Chol HaMoed Sukkot, the descendants of the sons the High Priest (Aharon) performed the Birkat HaKohanim — the Blessing of the Jewish Priests — at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The blessing of the Jewish priests takes place three times a year,...
RELIGION

