Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

