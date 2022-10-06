Read full article on original website
Paul George 'totally fine' being Clippers' No. 2 behind Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES --Paul George set aside any ego and made it clear that Kawhi Leonard is theLA Clippers' No. 1 option and that he is the second star in the All-Star duo's pecking order. As they enter their fourth season together with championship expectations, George was asked if there are...
Back with Lakers, Dennis Schroder eyes 'unfinished business'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Dennis Schroder said he harbors a feeling of "unfinished business" after completing his first practice of his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. While the 29-year-old point guard stated his goal is to win bigger than Los Angeles did during his first year...
Tom Brady was announced as a part owner of a Major League Pickleball expansion team
Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is also part of the group. Tom Brady joined former tennis player Kim Clijsters as the latest celebrity athletes to get into the world of pickleball. Brady, 45, headlines the ownership of an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. He accompanies...
Lowe's annual League Pass Rankings! Teams 30-11 in watchability and fun (sorry, Jazz fans)
It's time for our silliest preseason tradition: The 11th (how???) annual League Pass Rankings, a watchability scale to help you avoid wasting time on things like, "Wait, has this team actually ordered its players to tie their shoes together as part of its Lose-A-Rama for Victor Wembanyama campaign?" These are...
What to watch in Rangers-Lightning, Kings-Knights on ESPN
The 2022-23 NHL regular season has finally arrived, with an opening night doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. Tuesday's action includes a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET), and a nightcap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M’s host Game 4
The start time of the Seattle Seahawks’ home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to
Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
LINE: Dodgers -191, Padres +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Los Angeles has a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record at...
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
Report: Giants P Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London
MLS end-of-season report cards: How all 28 clubs fared in 2022
The curtain has come down on the 2022 MLS regular season, with 14 teams now preparing to contest the MLS Cup playoffs and another 14 waiting to watch them from home. There will be sides in both of those camps that likely are surprised to find themselves in the positions they occupy, for better or worse; such has been the unpredictable-as-ever nature of this campaign.
How To Watch Pac-12 Network Live Without Cable (2022)
Packed full of coverage, the Pac-12 Network carries all the best of the West college sports action.
