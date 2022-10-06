ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Los Angeles

Back with Lakers, Dennis Schroder eyes 'unfinished business'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Dennis Schroder said he harbors a feeling of "unfinished business" after completing his first practice of his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. While the 29-year-old point guard stated his goal is to win bigger than Los Angeles did during his first year...
ABC7 Los Angeles

What to watch in Rangers-Lightning, Kings-Knights on ESPN

The 2022-23 NHL regular season has finally arrived, with an opening night doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. Tuesday's action includes a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET), and a nightcap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates

LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

LINE: Dodgers -191, Padres +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Los Angeles has a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record at...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season

The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
ABC7 Los Angeles

MLS end-of-season report cards: How all 28 clubs fared in 2022

The curtain has come down on the 2022 MLS regular season, with 14 teams now preparing to contest the MLS Cup playoffs and another 14 waiting to watch them from home. There will be sides in both of those camps that likely are surprised to find themselves in the positions they occupy, for better or worse; such has been the unpredictable-as-ever nature of this campaign.
