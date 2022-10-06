Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Attorney General Bonta Announces Eradication of Nearly One Million Cannabis Plants as Part of Interagency Effort to Combat Illegal Market
California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the eradication of nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and the seizure of more than 200,000 pounds of illegally processed cannabis as part of the California Department of Justice’s annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. Since 1983, this 13-week program has eradicated more than 33 million illegal cannabis plants. Beginning this fall, this seasonal eradication program will transition into a year-round task force. The Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis (EPIC) task force will allow the California Department of Justice (DOJ) to build out its cannabis enforcement work and investigate and prosecute civil and criminal cases with a focus on environmental, economic, and labor impacts from illegal cultivation.
kymkemp.com
CDFW to Begin Offering 365-day Fishing Licenses for 2023
This is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will begin selling 365-day fishing licenses far sooner than expected, thanks to extensive efforts by staff to expedite sales. Beginning November 15, 2022, California anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on January 1, 2023, and last the entire year. All licenses purchased on or after January 1, 2023, will be effective from the date of purchase for a continuous 365 days.
kymkemp.com
The California Department of Cannabis Control to Roll Out Metrc Improvements
After soliciting feedback from licensed cannabis business operators and others on the state’s cannabis tracking system during listening sessions that spanned a year, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is rolling out a slate of technical improvements, trainings, and increased functionality that will benefit licensees, local governments, and state partners and continue to support the licensed cannabis market.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:00 a.m.: Failed Brakes!] Crash Injures at Least One
At approximately 11 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Shelter Cove Road not far from the Shelter Cove Fire Department, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Shelter Cove Fire and City Ambulance. According to emergency personnel on scene, there is at least one injured victim and an ambulance was...
Comments / 0