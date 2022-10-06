Health insurance premium assistance program launched [Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.]

Read full article on original website
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
KHQ Right Now
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
North Dakota insurance commissioner announces 2023 plan rate changes
Oct. 11—North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced health insurance rate changes approved for individual and small group plans for next year. "With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets," Godfread said in a statement Tuesday. "I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family."
Chronicle
Washington Lists the Cascade Red Fox as Endangered
About 6,000 feet up the south side of Mount Adams, wildlife biologist Jocelyn Akins stumbled upon droppings from a Cascade red fox. She found some more months later, thousands of feet below on the opposite side of the mountain. Tests revealed it was from the same fox. In her research...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire on Larch Mountain Grows to 150 Acres
Camas, WA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported this morning that the Nakia Creek fire on Larch Mountain, which was first reported to CRESA at 4:30 pm Sunday, has grown to 150 acres. The DNR said that crews will continue to engage the fire throughout the...
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. (WPS Health Solutions), is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 15 states, to. South Dakota. residents...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Beleaguered Bright slashes footprint, fully exiting ACA markets and restricting MA to 2 states
–Starting next year, Bright Health will no longer offer Medicare Advantage plans outside of California and Florida as the insurer chases profitability following recent losses.– The payer will also no longer offer individual and family plan products through its Bright HealthCare segment. In addition to the previously announced market exits, Bright will no…
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
3 insurance tips for homeowners post-Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has put a spotlight on Florida's messy home insurance industry. But homeowners don't have to fight the insurance battle alone. State of play: Bo Williamson, the founder of Noble Public Adjusting Group, told Axios he's taking his web show "Insurance Wars" to parts of Southwest Florida hardest hit by Ian to help people navigate losses to their homes and…
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's October Medicare Fraud of the Month:
IDENTITY THEFT During the Annual Medicare Enrollment Period. ALBANY, N.Y. , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. New York State. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for October; Identity Theft. "The...
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
Column: In threat to public health, Florida publishes flawed and unscientific anti-vaccine 'study'
The spread of anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation has become one of the defining public health challenges of our time— so dangerous that it prompted the California legislature to make the practice grounds for revoking a doctor's license. The question arises from a new vaccine recommendation issued by Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general.
Washington state’s fire season lightest in a decade
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square...
