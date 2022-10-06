Health insurance premium assistance program launched [Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.]

Oct. 11—North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced health insurance rate changes approved for individual and small group plans for next year. "With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets," Godfread said in a statement Tuesday. "I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family."

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO