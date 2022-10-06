ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cargo Transportation Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Travelers Insurance, Integro Group, Chubb

By ReleaseWire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 6 days ago
#Travelers Insurance#Chubb#Market Competition#Market Research#Linus Business#Integro Group#Ama Research#Liberty Insurance Limited#Agcs#Liberty Mutual Insurance
InsuranceNewsNet

Cruise Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Royal Caribbean, Starr International: Cruise Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Cruise Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
TRAVEL
InsuranceNewsNet

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13.7% through 2020-2028

It is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Insurance Market was valued at more than. . Over the forecast period, market growth will be driven by increased incidents like accidental damage, device malfunction, theft, virus infections, and phone thefts. Customers are now looking for ways to protect their mobile phones by adopting mobile phone coverage policies. Consumers can avoid expensive replacement costs by purchasing mobile phone insurance. A mobile phone policy includes protection against physical damage, loss, theft, data protection, and internal coverage failure.
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

Mercado Pago to sell Prudential's accident and life insurance in Argentina

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Expands Prudential's partnership with Mercado's digital marketplace in. , providing protection to consumers not previously reached by this type of coverage. The service provides. Mercado Pago. users a fully digital, simple and accessible user experience from purchase to claim management. Consumers can...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Cogitate to Implement Digital Underwriting and Distribution of Commercial Transportation for ENGS

ATLANTA , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will be digitizing their systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge for their commercial transportation business. Cogitate DigitalEdge is a cloud native, full tech stack platform. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low...
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Capital Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud for Enhanced Data and Analytics, and to Increase Digital Engagement for Business Growth

MONTEREY, Calif. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer in the western. , and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CIG selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, and quickly adapt to changing market demands.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (. Denmark. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Truv Announces Insurance Verification Product to Enable Mortgage and Auto Lenders to Instantly Verify Proof of Insurance

With Truv’s new insurance verification product, mortgage lenders, auto lenders, and tenant screeners will be able to reduce risk and automate more of the approval and onboarding flow for applicants by instantly verifying insurance policies. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Truv, the market-leading income and employment verification provider, announced...
CREDITS & LOANS
InsuranceNewsNet

Schneider Electric forms strategic alliance with global reinsurer Munich Re and HSB to transform electrical and equipment risk

A global alliance bringing together Schneider Electric's flagship solutions with Munich Re and HSB's expertise in risk management. The collaboration will allow the curation and co-development of innovative solutions to address the electrical and equipment risk markets. BOSTON. ,. Oct. 11, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry’s First Geolocation Solution for Commercial and Residential Risk Assessment

BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many insurers and reinsurers face challenges when assessing property risks for multiple buildings and units that share a common address. To solve this problem and simplify underwriting and portfolio management processes,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has introduced...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

