Read full article on original website
Related
What does ‘the restructuring tsunami’ mean for annuities?
The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. (WPS Health Solutions), is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 15 states, to. South Dakota. residents...
Chubb, USI Insurance Join Family Enterprise USA as New Sponsors Supporting Family Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two major insurance companies focused on wealth management and family businesses,. Chubb (NYSE: CB), the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and the leading commercial lines insurer in the. U.S. , provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance,...
FinTech Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Bankers Insurance, Protean Risk, Cover Genius: Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. FinTech Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cogitate to Implement Digital Underwriting and Distribution of Commercial Transportation for ENGS
ATLANTA , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will be digitizing their systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge for their commercial transportation business. Cogitate DigitalEdge is a cloud native, full tech stack platform. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low...
Cover Whale Adds Ten Key States and New Product Capabilities to Insurance Docket
PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, continues to expand its geographic reach and product offerings to empower agents and provide greater access to Cover Whale for commercial truck drivers. Cover Whale recently added availability of its auto liability line of...
Individual Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Allstate Insurance, Ping an Insurance, Bright Health
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Individual Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Truv Announces Insurance Verification Product to Enable Mortgage and Auto Lenders to Instantly Verify Proof of Insurance
With Truv’s new insurance verification product, mortgage lenders, auto lenders, and tenant screeners will be able to reduce risk and automate more of the approval and onboarding flow for applicants by instantly verifying insurance policies. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Truv, the market-leading income and employment verification provider, announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Insurance (Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market to Reach $8.03 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%
The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market is expected to grow from. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market is expected to grow to. $8,036.89 billion. in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The insurance market consists of sales...
At a Glance: Summary of Ian Insured Loss Estimates
Over the course of the last two weeks, Carrier Management and Insurance Journal have been reporting on estimates of insured losses from Hurricane Ian. Ian Insured Loss Estimates Rise: New High Over $60 B Hurricane Ian Losses Up to $47 B in Florida, Sinking More Insurers, CoreLogic Calculates. Ian Insured Loss Estimates Rise: New High Over $60 B KCC Estimates Near…
Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.
Riskonnect Partners with LineSlip to Streamline Insurance Program Management
The alliance automates insurance document data extraction and delivers intelligence dashboards, equipping risk managers with deeper program visibility. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with LineSlip Solutions, the leader in insurance technology for extracting and managing insurance program data. LineSlip’s AI technology is now integrated directly into Riskonnect’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution, enabling customers to significantly streamline and automate insurance program management.
Applied Underwriters Partners with Health Outlook to Introduce Album Life Assurance
Company will use life science advances to enhance products, pricing and delivery. today announced the formation of Album Life Assurance. The new Company is the result of a partnership between Applied Underwriters and Health Outlook, a health prediction company. The mission of Album Life Assurance is to find innovative ways to use life science and biotechnology to enhance valuable, personalized life insurance and related products that will help families manage some of the uncertainties of life. The Company plans to offer term life insurance, long term care insurance and catastrophic health insurance. Initially, term life insurance will be offered in key US markets, and term life and catastrophic health insurance will be offered in select foreign jurisdictions.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (. Denmark. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet...
Vouch Launches New Business Insurance Coverages for Life Science Startups
Startups can now access specialized coverages previously limited to larger companies. /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, a commercial insurance business focused on tech companies, announced its expansion into the life science category with the introduction of new proprietary insurance solutions. For decades, life science startups have struggled to acquire business insurance. Large...
Data Dimensions Announces Acquisition of Providerflow to Revolutionize Medical Bill Payments for Clearinghouse
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Data Dimensions, the nation’s leader in EDI clearinghouse and technology services solutions for the Property & Casualty industry, announced it has completed its acquisition of Providerflow, a leading healthcare technology provider with a unique focus on improving provider workflow efficiency. The Providerflow toolkit supports electronic claim attachments,...
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Allianz, Cigna, Humana
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Small Medium Enterprise Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Unified Life Insurance Company. (Unified Life) (headquartered in. Overland Park, KS. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these...
Ian insured losses near $4.5 billion
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly. The data showed that 471,783 claims had been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall. Sept. 28. in. Southwest Florida. and crossed the state. The...
U.S. employers eyeing alternative approaches to retiree healthcare benefits
Pressured by rising costs, U.S. employers are looking at alternative ways to provide healthcare benefits to their retirees over the next three years. And some employers plan to replace their traditional group retiree medical benefits for pre-Medicare retirees with individual insurance through private marketplaces. These are among the findings in...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0