Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news

A new PlayStation 5 update is now rolling out to consoles globally with a focus on improving performance.

Sony confirmed the new update – known as version 22.02-06.00.01 – is now making its way to PS5 owners with system software set to be approximately 1.08GB in size. This should automatically appear once you next boot up the console. If not, head to the settings menu, then System and finally System Software Console Information where you can confirm if the latest update has been added.

While not the biggest of updates by any stretch of the imagination, Sony detailed that the new patch "improves system performance". So, in theory, this can mean that PS5 should be faster in some capacity, whether that be accessing games, using the menus or otherwise. We'll be sure to keep an eye out and update if any more information surfaces.

Last month, Sony began rolling out 1440p HDMI video output support following months of beta testing. The games maker also added "several highly-requested features" such as game lists, 3D audio and stereo comparison and the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member.

Sony further confirmed that PlayStation Stars is now available in Asia and North America with Europe and the rest of the world to follow on October 13th, 2022. The controversial PS5 and PS4 "loyalty programme" lets players earn points that equate to real cash value and collect digital trophies, though the company strongly denied they were NFT-related.

In September, Sony also launched the remake of The Last of Us exclusively on PS5. T3's review stated that: "The Last of Us remains one of the best games of the last decade. It's essential for anyone that hasn't experienced Joel and Ellie's story before, however, returning players will find little incentive in the PS5 remake, aside from the graphical upgrade."

Still looking for a console? Check out T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details of where to get one. There's even a great Call of Duty pre-order deal available now too.

