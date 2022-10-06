The Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff welcomed Andy Brandt to their ranks this offseason. Brandt, a former Badger himself, joined the team with coaching experience at Saint Norbert College in Green Bay. While not head coaching the Green Knights, Brandt experienced success with the program – winning a Division III national championship in 2018 and returning to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2022. With this experience, could Brandt be slated as the next men’s hockey head coach in Madison?

