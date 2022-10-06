ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
