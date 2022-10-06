Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4-star Sadiq headlines biggest move among Oregon commits in latest ranking update
Three Oregon football commits in the 2023 class have been included in the Top 100 of the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, released by the network Wednesday. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey remained in the Top 15 nationally, while a new name emerged in the Top 100.
247Sports
An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona
Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
Oregon's defensive backs seeing development pay off in Year One of Lanning Era
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses his cornerback's play the last few games and how some younger Ducks are taking advantage of playing time.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0