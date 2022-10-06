Read full article on original website
University of Wisconsin System’s new social media advocacy campaign hopes to boost FAFSA applications
The University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced a new social media campaign to encourage students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) last month. This initiative follows the announcement of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise which lists filing for FAFSA as a preliminary eligibility requirement.
Badgers tally fifth straight win, mercilessly outplay St. Thomas
The Badgers (5-1-0) faced the St. Thomas Tommies (0-2-0) on Friday and Saturday for the first time since St. Thomas moved up to Division I last season. Wisconsin demonstrated ruthless offense and strong defense, allowing only one goal across the two-game series — marking the first-ever win at home against the Tommies. Badger goalies Cami Kronish and Jane Gervais saved a total of 28 shots, and Kronish earned her second career shutout.
