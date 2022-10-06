The Badgers (5-1-0) faced the St. Thomas Tommies (0-2-0) on Friday and Saturday for the first time since St. Thomas moved up to Division I last season. Wisconsin demonstrated ruthless offense and strong defense, allowing only one goal across the two-game series — marking the first-ever win at home against the Tommies. Badger goalies Cami Kronish and Jane Gervais saved a total of 28 shots, and Kronish earned her second career shutout.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO