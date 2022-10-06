Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Jailed Putin critic Kara-Murza wins Council of Europe human rights prize
Jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza is the winner of this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said on Monday. "It takes incredible courage in today's Russia to stand against the power in place. Today, Mr Kara-Murza is showing this courage,...
France 24
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne leads delegation to Algeria
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived in Algeria on Sunday with a top-level delegation for a visit aimed at improving ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter. Her two-day trip along with more than a dozen ministers comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded a...
France 24
No, this Ukrainian general isn’t wearing a bracelet with a swastika on it
Did the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces publish a photo of himself wearing a bracelet with a swastika on it? That’s what some Russian media outlets and pro-Russian social media accounts have been reporting since October 9, 2022. While the photo is authentic, the compression of the image and the poor resolution quality make it possible to mistake the symbol on his bracelet for the Nazi cross. In reality, however, it is a Celtic knot.
France 24
No relief for French motorists as petrol strike hardens despite govt pressure
Filling stations across France were low on petrol on Monday as a strike by workers at energy giant TotalEnergies entered its third week despite government pressure to negotiate. According to official estimates, around 30 percent of service stations were out of all or at least some fuel types, causing long...
RELATED PEOPLE
France 24
Taiwan leader vows 'no compromise' on democracy in National Day speech
Taiwan's leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a National Day speech in which she drew parallels with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The self-ruled democracy's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China's Communist Party,...
France 24
Paris urges Tehran to release five French nationals
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that five of its nationals were being held in Iran and the European Union had agreed on the technical aspects to impose sanctions on Tehran, which would come into force next week. France's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Tehran to release two detained...
France 24
Israel has reached ‘historic’ maritime border deal with Lebanon, says PM Lapid
Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. While limited in scope, a deal would mark a significant compromise between the states with a history of war, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions between them.
France 24
Lebanon's parliament begins a (very) long political battle to elect next president
As Lebanon sinks further into acute economic crisis, President Michel Aoun's term of office approaches its end on October 31. Parliament members began the process of electing his successor on September 29. The political tug-of-war over this post, reserved for a member of the Maronite Christian community, is expected to be lengthy. During the last presidential election, Lebanon went without a president for 29 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
France 24
Live: Russia will not supply countries imposing oil price cap, warns Putin
President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Moscow will not supply countries that impose a cap on Russian oil prices. His address at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow came as G7 leaders are contemplating a cap to strip Russia of its largest source of income to finance its war in Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
UN’s Guterres calls for international troops to intervene in Haiti
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that the...
France 24
Russian, US troops in Syria share 'rare moment' of congeniality
Both Washington and Moscow have troops on the ground in Syria backing opposing sides of the war that has ravaged the Middle Eastern country since 2011. Russia's war in Ukraine since February has exacerbated geopolitical tensions with the United States. But on Saturday morning, US and Russian patrol routes intersected...
France 24
Victory at any price? Putin targets energy security in Ukraine escalation
What if we do not follow the money? Seen through western eyes, the dark art of world domination can be shrouded in ideology but must never be bad for business. Does Russia's president follow that logic? The Kremlin has warned that Monday's targeting of major urban centers was "only a first step". How might G7 nations respond to a Vladimir Putin who is ready to cut off his own revenue streams when targeting energy infrastructure?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France 24
EU extends deadline for Hungary to implement anti-corruption reforms
An EU deadline for Hungary to show it has implemented anti-corruption reforms in order to unlock funds from the bloc has been extended to December 19, diplomats said on Wednesday. The decision has to be officially adopted by EU member states. The member states originally had until October 18 to...
France 24
Biden promises 'advanced air defense systems' in talks with Zelensky
Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure, two days after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea sparked calls for reprisals in Moscow. The missile strikes, the most widespread since the start of the invasion, prompted President Joe Biden to boost US support to Ukraine, offering “advanced air defense systems” in a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes indicated a “profound change” in the nature of the war. The explosions came as the UN General Assembly was set to open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Read about the day's events as they unfolded on our liveblog below. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).
France 24
Defiant Ukraine reopens eastern rail link despite missiles
Angered by a truck bombing that damaged a bridge carrying Russia's main road and rail link to the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, Moscow has stepped up strikes on civilian targets. But, despite the savage bombardment, the passenger rail service between recently-occupied Izyum and Ukraine's second city Kharkiv restarted after...
France 24
Crimean bridge attack highlights Russian setbacks in Ukraine
The Kerch bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula was once a symbol of Russian dominance, unveiled with great fanfare following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. But an explosion overnight from October 7 to 8 partially destroyed the bridge, marking the latest setback for Russian objectives in the region. CCTV...
France 24
Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for OPEC+ oil production cut
President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the administration is reevaluating...
France 24
Protesters defiant in Iran amid crackdown
Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Videos posted on social media indicated that protests flared at various points in the capital and other cities over recent days,...
France 24
Love and Grad rockets: The husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline
Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago while serving in the Donbas. Now, they find themselves fighting side-by-side against Russia's full scale invasion. "The most important thing is that couples are not jealous of each other," says Andriy. "And that love, of course, fills your heart."
France 24
Workers at France’s refineries and fuel depots vote to continue strikes
Striking French fuel refinery workers voted Wednesday to continue their stoppages and blockades, defying the government which began ordering some of them back to work in a bid to get supplies flowing. Industrial action to demand pay rises has paralysed six out of seven fuel refineries in France, leading to...
Comments / 0