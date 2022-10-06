Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure, two days after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea sparked calls for reprisals in Moscow. The missile strikes, the most widespread since the start of the invasion, prompted President Joe Biden to boost US support to Ukraine, offering “advanced air defense systems” in a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes indicated a “profound change” in the nature of the war. The explosions came as the UN General Assembly was set to open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Read about the day's events as they unfolded on our liveblog below. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO