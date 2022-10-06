Want to catch bass? Head north | Column

This state has a lot of water that is loaded with bass. No one who knows anything about bass fishing would disagree that this species is downright common in just about every lake, pond, river and stream across its range in New York. And bass are by far the most sought after of all the many fish species we are blessed with.

The well-known Bassmaster organization has given its opinion on this subject. It has declared, based on a survey of its extremely large membership, that the best bass fishing in America is to be found in the waters of the Saint Lawrence River! And considering that it is one of the largest, if not the largest fisherman’s organization in the nation, such a declaration should be taken to heart by any serious bass angler.

The Bassmaster organization actually listed what is, in their member’s opinions, the top 100 bass waters in the nation. That seems like quite a chore when you consider the vast habitat that largemouth and smallmouth bass are found swimming around in. But the votes are in and were counted, and our own river to the north won all the marbles. And since I have fished that beautiful stream on numerous occasions and have never once been skunked or even disappointed with the bass I have caught, I definitely have to agree with their decision.

The list actually included the eastern end of Lake Ontario as well as the first 50 miles of the river from its mouth. When you consider that this area includes several off-shore islands, Chaumont Bay, as well as the Thousand Islands region and many other bass-holding waters, their designation as the number one bass fishing water in the entire nation is completely justified.

What were the other four waters in the top five? Second place is the O. H. Ivy Lake in Texas, Third place went to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in California. In fourth place was Lake St. Clair in Michigan. Fifth place went to Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake in Florida. Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River, for those anglers who fish that water, placed eighth on the overall list.

***

The fall turkey season is fast approaching, and many “new-bee” hunters could head afield with their decoy over their shoulder and a box call in their pack. They might figure their spring success will work when the fall season rolls around. But that is not the case.

There is little or no resemblance between these two scenarios. In the spring tom turkeys are interested only in “love.” In the fall they are far more interested in putting on enough weight to see them (successfully) through the coming winter. And that is one of the keys that can lead to a positive fall turkey hunt.

Where is the food they desire most plentiful? Doing lots of field work right now is a good idea. This year’s acorn crop, one of the “go to” mast crop for both turkeys and deer, appears to be spotty. Finding plentiful nuts on the ground with more still on the tree is a good sign and a place to remember when the season opens.

The best way to locate an oak tree that has (or had) acorns is to observe the ground underneath. There may not be visible nuts, but both deer and turkeys will leave their sign. Look for scratching and/or pawing, and you have found an active tree with mast. If there is any thick cover within range you can probably make a blind and begin your waiting for a turkey to make its appearance.

You may be fortunate enough to find a grove of mast-bearing trees. All the better, and that brings up another technique that works more often than not. If you come across a flock, run towards it and do your best to break it up. The turkeys will break up, flying or running in several directions away from the hunter.

Here is the key. Turkeys that have been forced out of their flock want to find it again. They will attempt to regroup at some point in the near future. Hens will start their “putting” soft sounds just as soon as they think the danger has past. And they will try to regroup at the place where they were feeding. If you want to bag a hen, finding a suitable place to sit and wait for those birds to come back together is a good strategy.

Toms also regroup, but they do so differently then hens. Once the flock has been broken up hunters should move quickly and quietly to the closest high ground in that immediate area. And that means patience is the hunter’s most important tool. Being able to remain quiet and motionless for a long period of time. Tom turkeys are notorious for being overly cautious, and they are overly slow when they suspect a hunter is anywhere in their area.

Hunting turkeys in the fall is, in some ways, very similar to deer hunting. Stealth is an absolute requirement. Extreme caution for extended periods of time is another. Good camouflage is also an important factor that must be inserted into this equation. In my opinion a gillie suit is definitely not out of the question when it comes to successful fall turkey hunting.

On a personal level, I would urge every fall turkey hunter to strongly consider hunting toms only. While hens are legal game in the fall, they are also the primary reason that we have wild turkeys in New York. When a hunter kills a hen he is possibly killing more (possibly many more) birds than just that single bird. She may produce two to twelve (average successful broods of) young turkeys with the coming spring. And more, when it comes to the most magnificent of our game birds, is definitely better.

***

A man, with his family, was recently vacationing in Ocean City. And he had just purchased a nice (and expensive) fishing rod and reel, new line, and a dozen new “surf” lures. Sometime on their trip he took that outfit along as they headed for the ocean’s shore. And he made many casts before finally tiring and heading back to the blanket. He left his rod, with line out, in a holder.

Some time later two Maryland game wardens happened along. Both had binoculars hanging down from their necks, and one or the other was constantly watching the nearby surf. Well, they came across the fishing rod in its holder. So one of them yelled out for owner to come over to his or her rod.

Unfortunately, nobody claimed ownership, including the owner of the rig who was sitting less than 30 feet away. The officers yelled out several more times, but nobody responded. So one of them reeled in the line and they took the rig with them.

That outfit cost $765. Sometime later the rod’s owner called the department headquarters asking about his rod and reel. The guy on the other end told him the rod was there and it would cost him $125 to get it out of “hock.” That fine was paid an hour or so later, and the officer recognized the guy as the man lying on the sand earlier. So the officer asked him why he did not claim ownership on the shore?

The guy explained that he had not purchased a salt water license, and did not want to claim the rod. So the officer told him that the license cost $25, and the fine for an unattended rod was a hundred more. And the two officers were there looking for signs of sharks such as exposed fins, not unattended fishing rods. Oh well.

