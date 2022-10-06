ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP Candidate’s Damning Anti-abortion Views

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhxYf_0iO42cXJ00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HuffPost

HuffPost

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy