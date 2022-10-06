Read full article on original website
Town Pump challenge helps Polson food pantry
It has been an incredible two and a half years. Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our volunteers, the Polson Loaves & Fish Pantry, Inc. was able to stay open throughout the pandemic. The support from our community and outside our community has been constant and generous. We all thank you. The past months have brought new challenges. As prices on everything have risen, more and more of our neighbors are needing help. This summer our storage room looked like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard, due to supply chain issues. This has eased considerably as we have been able to purchase...
Steven Yurosko
Steven Yurosko, 67, died June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Birth announcements
Birth announcements Addilynd Laurel Burckhard was born September 19th,...
Legals for October, 6 2022
CLINTON J. FISCHER LAW OFFICE, P.C. Professional Center Building P.O. Box 879 Polson, MT 59860 Telephone: (406) 883-4395 Attorney for Petitioner CAUSE NO. DV-22-156 MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN RE THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF LEIGH ANN KENNING, NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME Petitioner, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT Petitioner, Leigh Ann Kenning, has petitioned the District Court for the Twentieth Judicial District for a change of name from Leigh Ann Kenning to Rebecca Leigh Allen, and the hearing on the Petition for Change of Name will be heard by a...
Edwin L. Courville
Edwin L. Courville, 75, passed away Sept. 13, 2022 in Missoula. Ed was born April 4, 1947 in St. Ignatius and attended school in Pablo and Ronan. After graduating from high school, he served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and completed one tour of Vietnam. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Anne (Bisson) Courville; siblings Marvin Courville, Phyllis (Dillon) Clairmont, Barbara (Louis) Durglo, Gloria (Bud) Rost and brother-in-law Lloyd Doyle. Ed is survived by his son, Ryan, wife Valerie Lindsay and their two daughters, Tatum and Teagan Lindsay. He is also survived by his siblings: Homer (Karen)...
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo, age 19, passed away due to complications of lymphoma at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Sarah Marengo and Jaime Funes. She was raised in Bridgeport, Ct., until she was 7 years old. She grew up in a small house filled with lots of love. In 2010, Sweet Pea and her family moved back to Polson where she fell in love with the mountains and the vast beauty of Jehovah’s creation. Juliana graduated with honors from Polson High School in 2020. She studied wildlife biology at Montana...
Barbara Atzert Bretzke
Barbara Atzert Bretzke, 97, from Mesa, AZ and Polson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. She was born on July 3, 1925, in St. Albans, Long Island, New York to Frank Jr. and Inez Atzert. She grew up on Long Island and enjoyed sports, playing kick the can, hand ball, basketball, skating and swimming. Other interests as a young girl were tap, ballet, dance, and piano. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans. As a young lady, she met a First Lt. Lou Enlow Bretzke, who was attending the United States...
CSKT Division of Fire to conduct prescribed burns
With the summer wildfire season winding down, firefighting crews and leadership from the CSKT Division of Fire will shift their focus to prescribed burning operations this month. Pending favorable conditions, prescribed burn operations could take place as soon as next week, according to Division of Fire officials. 251 acres of broadcast and understory burns are planned at St. Mary’s 4 miles southeast of St. Ignatius, and 292 acres of understory burns are planned at Dog Lake 5 miles southwest of Hot Springs. Pile burning is planned at 17 areas across 7,169 acres. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable. Favorable...
State candidates queried at Polson forum
A legislative forum, jointly sponsored by the local Republican and Democratic parties, attracted five candidates and around 60 voters to the Montecahto Club near Finley Point Monday night. Tom Spencer, who teaches U.S. Government at Polson High School, moderated the event, asking candidates to answer five prepared questions plus a handful from audience members. Attendees included House District 93 incumbent Joe Read (R) and challenger Shirley Azzopardi (D), both of Ronan; Ralph Foster of St. Ignatius (R), who hopes to wrest representation of HD15 from incumbent Marvin Weatherwax Jr.; Susan Webber of Browning (D), who represents Senate District 8, and faces...
Steven Clark Moon
Steve came out of the womb June 4, 1958 (closely followed by his twin Stan) with a force that projected him his entire life. His mother, Rosemary Moon, claimed she had to tell the doctor there was another baby coming. Growing up in St. Ignatius, these mischievous twins were involved in antics from day one. Whether it was rocking their cribs to lock the adults out of their bedroom, communicating in their own language, filling the propane tank with the garden hose, switching classrooms, or teasing their older brother Bill and older sister Marianne, the twins always kept others on point! Steve,...
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause# 22-0202-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA CARPENTER Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shelia Carpentier, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court...
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Local students headed to Florida to watch SpaceX launch
The spectrUM Discovery Area of the University of Montana, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Flathead Reservation and Lake County, has been selected to participate in a program that will bring 48 middle school students from the Flathead Reservation to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to view the launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 Mission on Monday, Oct. 3. The American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics has announced Students To Launch, a new national science, technology, engineering and math education initiative to engage underserved and underrepresented students in challenges, inspiration and spaceflight opportunities. “As a NASA Community...
Bayside Riser will tickle your tastebuds
As you drive into Polson from the south, on the right side of the road across from the Polson Bay Grocery and Conoco station, mother and daughter business entrepreneurs each own and operate a business that brings new flavors to Polson. The success of her mom’s business, the Oaks Korean Kitchen, which serves authentic Korean food made by a Korean born U.S. citizen, was the impetus for Jade Newman to open her own business. Jade, who grew up in Polson and then went to Minnesota for a time, came back to her hometown in the spring of 2020 — in large part...
Ronan's Harvest Fest brings back the 70s
As 70s themed decorated hay bales began appearing in and around Ronan along U.S. 93, Round Butte Road, Ronan’s Main Street and Old U.S. 93, the excitement for the annual Harvest began to grow. Although the actual festival activities were limited to just one day, those who attended clearly had a good time. The weather was a perfect Fall day with plenty of sunshine and Autumn coolness. The kids enjoyed numerous activities including bounce houses with slides, pumpkin bowling, face painting, dart throwing, and big bubble blowing. The laughter and squeals of joy as well as the near constant participation by...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Affordable housing program interests Polson Commission
The Polson City Commission last week expressed interest in partnering with a nonprofit on an affordable housing program that taps into the city’s tax increment finance district funds. Under the proposal, the city would purchase a property within the TIF district and convey the land and home to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. During the transaction, a title to the land would be separated from a title to the structure on the land. The land would be held permanently in the trust, Northwest Montana Community Land Trust director Kim Morasaki explained to the commission at their Sept. 7 meeting. The structure...
