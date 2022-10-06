Read full article on original website
State candidates queried at Polson forum
A legislative forum, jointly sponsored by the local Republican and Democratic parties, attracted five candidates and around 60 voters to the Montecahto Club near Finley Point Monday night. Tom Spencer, who teaches U.S. Government at Polson High School, moderated the event, asking candidates to answer five prepared questions plus a handful from audience members. Attendees included House District 93 incumbent Joe Read (R) and challenger Shirley Azzopardi (D), both of Ronan; Ralph Foster of St. Ignatius (R), who hopes to wrest representation of HD15 from incumbent Marvin Weatherwax Jr.; Susan Webber of Browning (D), who represents Senate District 8, and faces...
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Local students headed to Florida to watch SpaceX launch
The spectrUM Discovery Area of the University of Montana, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Flathead Reservation and Lake County, has been selected to participate in a program that will bring 48 middle school students from the Flathead Reservation to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to view the launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 Mission on Monday, Oct. 3. The American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics has announced Students To Launch, a new national science, technology, engineering and math education initiative to engage underserved and underrepresented students in challenges, inspiration and spaceflight opportunities. “As a NASA Community...
'Bella' still lurks in Fall Mack Days fishing contest
The second week of the 2022 Fall Mack Days fishing event ended with a total of 4,162 lake trout entries, but "Bella" still swims free. Bella is the name chosen by random drawing for the tagged $10,000 lake trout released in Flathead Lake as part of the annual fishing contest. Gunner Whitaker of Hungry Horse submitted the name. Whitaker is a previous Mack Days angler in the 12-and-under category. The fishing event is hosted by the CSKT and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Friday’s total fish entries came to 615; Saturday’s entries were 662; and Sunday entries were 531. The previous Monday...
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
