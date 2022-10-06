Read full article on original website
Town Pump challenge helps Polson food pantry
It has been an incredible two and a half years. Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our volunteers, the Polson Loaves & Fish Pantry, Inc. was able to stay open throughout the pandemic. The support from our community and outside our community has been constant and generous. We all thank you. The past months have brought new challenges. As prices on everything have risen, more and more of our neighbors are needing help. This summer our storage room looked like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard, due to supply chain issues. This has eased considerably as we have been able to purchase...
Legals for October, 6 2022
CLINTON J. FISCHER LAW OFFICE, P.C. Professional Center Building P.O. Box 879 Polson, MT 59860 Telephone: (406) 883-4395 Attorney for Petitioner CAUSE NO. DV-22-156 MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN RE THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF LEIGH ANN KENNING, NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME Petitioner, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT Petitioner, Leigh Ann Kenning, has petitioned the District Court for the Twentieth Judicial District for a change of name from Leigh Ann Kenning to Rebecca Leigh Allen, and the hearing on the Petition for Change of Name will be heard by a...
1 killed in plane crash into Flathead River
The pilot of a small airplane was killed after the aircraft clipped some power lines and crashed into the Flathead River on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration’s initial crash report indicates. According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at about 8:45 a.m., east of the Perma bridge along Montana 200 between Paradise and Dixon. The pilot was the lone occupant of the plane, the FAA report states. The Plains-Paradise rural fire department’s water rescue team responded to the scene and pulled the pilot from the river, along with a Good Samaritan who assisted in the rescue effort. The plane’s pilot was transported to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. According to the FAA report, the plane was a fixed-wing single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LC. The plane was registered out of Missoula County. Personnel from Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife and Game, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, Montana State Fish Wildlife and Parks responded. This crash is under investigation by the NTSB.
CSKT Division of Fire to conduct prescribed burns
With the summer wildfire season winding down, firefighting crews and leadership from the CSKT Division of Fire will shift their focus to prescribed burning operations this month. Pending favorable conditions, prescribed burn operations could take place as soon as next week, according to Division of Fire officials. 251 acres of broadcast and understory burns are planned at St. Mary’s 4 miles southeast of St. Ignatius, and 292 acres of understory burns are planned at Dog Lake 5 miles southwest of Hot Springs. Pile burning is planned at 17 areas across 7,169 acres. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable. Favorable...
State candidates queried at Polson forum
A legislative forum, jointly sponsored by the local Republican and Democratic parties, attracted five candidates and around 60 voters to the Montecahto Club near Finley Point Monday night. Tom Spencer, who teaches U.S. Government at Polson High School, moderated the event, asking candidates to answer five prepared questions plus a handful from audience members. Attendees included House District 93 incumbent Joe Read (R) and challenger Shirley Azzopardi (D), both of Ronan; Ralph Foster of St. Ignatius (R), who hopes to wrest representation of HD15 from incumbent Marvin Weatherwax Jr.; Susan Webber of Browning (D), who represents Senate District 8, and faces...
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler, born April 19, 1938 in Wilkes Barre, Penn., passed away in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her family will host a celebration of life at Krueger Funeral Home, Tomahawk, Wisc., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, followed by interment next to her husband, Raymond Theiler, at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Polson, where Maureen and Ray raised their family and served the community between 1965 and 2021, in spring 2023. A full obituary will follow.
Joseph Stokes
Joseph Stokes (Joe), 69, a resident of Dixon passed away from a motorcycle accident on Aug. 28. He was born at Ronan on April 17, 1953 to Roy J. Stokes& Nellie J. Brown Stokes of St. Ignatius, joining several brothers and sisters. Later the family moved to Seeley Lake, where he graduated from high school. He worked at the sawmills and the Forest Service. Going to Garland, Utah with his family, he worked for at a time at the sugar beet factory before returning to Missoula where he met the love of his life, Wanda Bowers. Their 47th anniversary was last April. They...
Steven Clark Moon
Steve came out of the womb June 4, 1958 (closely followed by his twin Stan) with a force that projected him his entire life. His mother, Rosemary Moon, claimed she had to tell the doctor there was another baby coming. Growing up in St. Ignatius, these mischievous twins were involved in antics from day one. Whether it was rocking their cribs to lock the adults out of their bedroom, communicating in their own language, filling the propane tank with the garden hose, switching classrooms, or teasing their older brother Bill and older sister Marianne, the twins always kept others on point! Steve,...
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo
Juliana Olivia “Sweet Pea” Marengo, age 19, passed away due to complications of lymphoma at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Sarah Marengo and Jaime Funes. She was raised in Bridgeport, Ct., until she was 7 years old. She grew up in a small house filled with lots of love. In 2010, Sweet Pea and her family moved back to Polson where she fell in love with the mountains and the vast beauty of Jehovah’s creation. Juliana graduated with honors from Polson High School in 2020. She studied wildlife biology at Montana...
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Local students headed to Florida to watch SpaceX launch
The spectrUM Discovery Area of the University of Montana, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Flathead Reservation and Lake County, has been selected to participate in a program that will bring 48 middle school students from the Flathead Reservation to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to view the launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 Mission on Monday, Oct. 3. The American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics has announced Students To Launch, a new national science, technology, engineering and math education initiative to engage underserved and underrepresented students in challenges, inspiration and spaceflight opportunities. “As a NASA Community...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
Legals for September, 22 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause# 22-0202-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA CARPENTER Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shelia Carpentier, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court...
Pilots drop into Polson for fly-in breakfast
POLSON – Breakfast isn't always on the menu at Polson Airport, but it was this past Saturday when more than two dozen pilots from around the region swooped in for a pancake breakfast. The local Chapter 1122 of the Experimental Aircraft Association sponsored the fly-in and welcomed hundreds of visitors of all ages as they came out to the airport to view a diverse variety of aircraft, including home-built planes, vintage warbirds, float planes and general aviation aircraft. The annual fly-in pancake breakfast serves as a fundraiser in support of youth aviation education programs throughout the Mission Valley that raise awareness about...
Bayside Riser will tickle your tastebuds
As you drive into Polson from the south, on the right side of the road across from the Polson Bay Grocery and Conoco station, mother and daughter business entrepreneurs each own and operate a business that brings new flavors to Polson. The success of her mom’s business, the Oaks Korean Kitchen, which serves authentic Korean food made by a Korean born U.S. citizen, was the impetus for Jade Newman to open her own business. Jade, who grew up in Polson and then went to Minnesota for a time, came back to her hometown in the spring of 2020 — in large part...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
