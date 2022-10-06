Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Indian investors allegedly duped in crypto cloud mining scam
About thirty investors in India have been allegedly duped of US$54,653 through a crypto cloud mining app, local media reported. Investors from Solapur city in India’s Maharashtra state were allegedly duped by fraudsters who lured them to download the CCH Cloud Miner app and put in money for hefty returns, the report said, citing an unidentified police official.
forkast.news
DPRK hackers sneak US$52 mln in crypto into S.Korean exchanges: Chainalysis
Hackers from North Korea have sent around US$52.46 million worth of cryptocurrencies to digital asset exchanges in South Korea since 2019 in an effort to evade sanctions or to launder the money, said Yoon Han-hong, a South Korean lawmaker, on Wednesday. Yoon, a member of the ruling People Power Party,...
