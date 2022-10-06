ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

forkast.news

Indian investors allegedly duped in crypto cloud mining scam

About thirty investors in India have been allegedly duped of US$54,653 through a crypto cloud mining app, local media reported. Investors from Solapur city in India’s Maharashtra state were allegedly duped by fraudsters who lured them to download the CCH Cloud Miner app and put in money for hefty returns, the report said, citing an unidentified police official.
