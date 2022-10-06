ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Poll finds support for retention of jurists

A poll of attorneys regarding the merit retention election of five state Supreme Court justices and 28 appellate court judges indicates support for all to be retained. The confidential poll, conducted by The Florida Bar, analyzes whether attorneys, who know the most about the jurists, believe they should continue in their jobs.
